AG Hilgers Announces Grand Island Student as Winner of the Nebraska Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is pleased to announce Breckstynn Callihan from Grand Island, Nebraska, as the winner of the annual Nebraska Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. The theme of this year’s contest was “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.”

The contest creates an opportunity for schools, law enforcement, and child advocates to discuss the issue of missing and exploited children with youth and their families and to promote child safety.

Breckstynn’s poster will be submitted to a national competition with the U.S. Department of Justice. The winner of that competition will receive a free trip to D.C. along with their parents and teacher to participate in the annual Missing Children’s Day ceremony in May.

Breckstynn’s poster included a colorful drawing of two parents embracing and grieving the loss of a missing child. On her application to the contest, she stated that she wanted to make her artwork “emotional and forceful.”