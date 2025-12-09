Attorney General Hilgers Gives Consumers Instructions on Accessing $700 Million Google Settlement

Lincoln, Nebraska – Attorney General Mike Hilgers is directing consumers to new information on receiving funds from a $700 million settlement with Google. This settlement was secured by AG Hilgers and a coalition of 52 other attorneys general. The Court granted preliminary approval on November 20, 2025. If the court approves the settlement, the majority of the settlement funds will be distributed to consumers harmed by Google’s anticompetitive practices and who made purchases on the Google Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023.

Beginning December 2, 2025, affected consumers began receiving notices about the distribution process for the settlement funds. Most affected consumers do not need to take further action to receive a payment from the settlement fund. The settlement fund will make most payments automatically, and no claim form will be necessary.

Once the settlement has been approved by the court, consumers will receive an email from PayPal or a text from Venmo notifying them of their incoming payment at the email address or mobile phone number associated with their Google Play account. If that email address or phone number is also associated with a PayPal or Venmo account, then the payment will be made directly to that account. If that email address or phone number does not match an email address or phone number associated with a PayPal or Venmo account, then consumers have the option to create a new account or direct the payment to a PayPal or Venmo account at another email address or phone number.

There will be a supplemental claims process after the automatic payments process is complete for consumers who either:

Do not have an existing PayPal or Venmo account and do not want to sign up for PayPal or Venmo;

No longer have access to the email address or mobile phone number associated with their Google Play account; or

Were expecting to receive a payment but did not.

If consumers would like to be notified by email when the supplemental claims process starts, they may submit their name, email address, and mobile phone number on the settlement website .

AG Hilgers encourages all affected consumers to keep track of important upcoming dates in the settlement approval process:

Consumers who do not want to receive payment from the settlement fund and want to bring their own case against Google must submit a request to be excluded online or in writing by February 19, 2026.

or in writing by February 19, 2026. Consumers who want to object to the settlement can file a written objection by February 19, 2026.

The court will hold a hearing on April 30, 2026, to consider whether to approve the settlement.

Joining AG Hilgers in securing this settlement are the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.