HELL ‘N BLAZES BREWING COMPANY WINS BEST MEDIUM BREWERY IN FLORIDA, FIVE MEDALS AT THE BEST FLORIDA BEER COMPETITION.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Company has been named Best Medium Brewery in Florida and awarded two gold medals, two silver medals and a bronze at the 2025 Best Florida Beer competition.

The Best Florida Beer Professional Championship is an AHA and BJCP sanctioned professional beer, mead, and cider competition sponsored by Best Florida Beer. This is the most prestigious professional beer competition in the state of Florida.

• To promote Florida’s commercial breweries, their brewers and the excellent craft beer.

• To provide a focal point to advertise Florida’s craft-brewed beers.

• To encourage brewing of outstanding beer in the State of Florida.

• To feature the medal winner’s craft-brewed beer at the Brewer’s Ball.

Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Company was awarded a Gold Medal for their Northern Flow Lager, a Gold Medal for Crannie's Panties Hefeweizen, a Silver Medal for their Dixie Flyer Barrel Aged Imperial Stout, a Silver Medal for Blow Boat Belgian Witbier and a Bronze Medal - Holy Trinity Belgian Style Triple.

“I am extremely proud of our entire team, but especially so of our Brewmaster, Todd Furbeck,” said Don DiFrisco, President & Owner of Hell ‘n Blazes. “Todd’s and the entire team’s dedication to the craft is reflected in not only these five medals but in being named: 2025’s Best Medium Brewery in Florida!” Don continued.

“These medals are public validation of our slogans; Beer is Love and how we are Creating Community through Great Craft Beer, Great Food and Great Times!” said Don DiFrisco. “We continually strive as a team to motivate our loyal followers to visit us again and again! Each visit is a chance to experience something new and great!”

Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Company is a fine craft brewery and a full-service fresh, gastro pub restaurant featuring a full bar that focuses on craft cocktails, located in Historic Downtown Melbourne, Florida.

Hell ‘n Blazes features a large public Tap Room, Game Room and the private Vault Room. Their outdoor dining area and music venue will open later this spring. The latter three are available for private party events. Located in a fully renovated 125+ year old historic building, Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Company has the “vibe”. 1002 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, Florida 32901. www.HellnBlazesBrewing.com

Media Contact:

Don DiFrisco

Don@HellnBlazesBrewing.com

321.821-4052 x 711

954-818-2640

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.