Hell 'n Blazes Brewing Company Wins Two Gold Medals at US Open Beer Championship

“I am extremely proud of our entire team, but especially so of our Brewmaster, Todd Furbeck,” said Don DiFrisco, President & Owner of Hell ‘n Blazes.” — Don DiFrisco

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, US, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Company has been awarded two gold medals at the 2024 U.S Open Beer Championship. https://usopenbeer.com/2024medalwinners/ https://usopenbeer.com/

“Breweries from the coast of Kona, Hawaii to the rocky coast of Portland, Maine sent more than 9,000 beers representing over 170 different styles to the 2024 U.S. Open Beer Championship. Today, the U.S. Open Beer Championship announces the medal winners and Grand National Champion.” “The U.S. Open Beer Championship judges more beer styles than any other competition in the world.” “The U.S. Open judging was held at the U.S. Open Event Center in Oxford, Ohio. The U.S. Open became the first beer competition to be held in its own venue which is a 6,000 square-foot Amish pole barn located on a small farm. The barn consists of a judging area, a serving area, two 450-square-foot coolers, an office, and a nano brewery.”

Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Company was awarded a gold medal in the Belgian & French Ale Category for their Wonka’s Dream and another gold medal in the American Fruit – Blueberry category for their Turning Violet.

“I am extremely proud of our entire team, but especially so of our Brewmaster, Todd Furbeck,” said Don DiFrisco, President & Owner of Hell ‘n Blazes. “Todd’s and the entire team’s dedication to the craft is reflected in not only these gold medals but in 2023’s two gold medals at the Best Florida Beer Competition to include 2023’s Best Beer in Florida for our Huggins Hefeweizen and gold for our Northern Flow Amber Lager,” Don continued.

“These medals are public recognition of our slogans; Beer is Love and how we are Creating Community through Great Craft Beer, Great Food and Great Times!” said Don DiFrisco.

Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Company is a fine craft brewery and a full-service fresh, gastro pub restaurant featuring a full bar that focuses on craft cocktails, located in Historic Downtown Melbourne, Florida.

Hell ‘n Blazes features a large public Tap Room, Game Room and the private Vault Room. The latter two are available for private party events. Located in a fully renovated 125+ year old historic building, Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Company has the “vibe”. 1002 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, Florida 32901. www.HellnBlazesBrewing.com