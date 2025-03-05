Governor Ron DeSantis and Cabinet Expand Florida’s Protected Lands With Major Conservation Investment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 5, 2024 Etoniah-Cross Florida Greenway Florida Forever Project | Photo by Lauren Yoho/Wildpath TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved the protection of 34,595 acres of critical conservation lands through the Florida Forever Program and legislative appropriations, marking a significant step in preserving the state’s natural heritage. This investment includes five acquisitions, all located within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, securing habitat for Florida’s iconic wildlife and enhancing landscape connectivity. Two of these properties are within the Caloosahatchee-Big Cypress Corridor, reinforcing critical Everglades and Florida panther habitat, while another expands protection within the Ocala-to-Osceola Wildlife Corridor. “The natural beauty of Florida enriches the lives of all who call it home, and I thank Governor DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet for their leadership in protecting our state’s environment for future generations,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. About today’s land acquisition approvals: A 21,625-acre acquisition within the Waccasassa Watershed Florida Forever Project in Levy County will protect working forests, safeguard the Waccasassa River and Bay and provide an upland buffer for Waccasassa Bay State Preserve and the Big Bend Seagrasses Aquatic Preserve. Home to wildlife such as bald eagles, gopher tortoises, Florida black bears and swallow-tailed kites, this site also contains historic remnants from Florida’s once-thriving turpentine industry. It is within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. A 7,548-acre conservation easement within the Ranch Reserve Forest Florida Forever Project in Osceola County will preserve pastures, pine flatwoods and wetland corridors, linking existing conservation lands such as Wolf Creek Ranch and Escape Ranch. The land provides habitat for endangered species including the arogos skipper butterfly, eastern indigo snake, Florida burrowing owl and red-cockaded woodpecker. It is also within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. A combined 3,881-acre acquisition within the Caloosahatchee-Big Cypress Corridor in Collier and Hendry counties will enhance connectivity between the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge, Big Cypress National Preserve and Dinner Island Wildlife Management Area. Protecting these ecologically significant habitats and agricultural lands will prevent habitat fragmentation and ensure safe passage for imperiled species, including the federally endangered Florida panther. It is also within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. A 1,541-acre acquisition within the Etoniah-Cross Florida Greenway Florida Forever Project in Putnam County will connect the Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway with other conservation lands and protect key surface water and aquifer recharge areas flowing into the Ocklawaha and St. Johns rivers. It provides habitat for Florida black bears, gopher tortoises, sandhill cranes and swallow-tailed kites. The property is also within the Florida Wildlife Corridor and the Ocala-to-Osceola Wildlife Corridor. The Governor and Cabinet also approved the acquisition of permanent agricultural land conservation easements over more than 6,000 acres within the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, ensuring that working lands remain undeveloped while continuing to support Florida’s agricultural economy. More information on today’s land acquisition approvals can be found here. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.