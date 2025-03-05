WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: Environmental Leaders Applaud Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Cabinet’s Major Conservation Investment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 5, 2024 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved the protection of thousands of acres of critical conservation lands through the Florida Forever Program and legislative appropriations. Here’s what environmental leaders and stakeholders are saying: “Today's approvals mark another significant step forward in protecting Florida’s wild and working lands, with many of these properties located in urgent, vulnerable areas facing rapid growth. This progress would not be possible without the dedication of our partners — landowners, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and others. We're excited for these conservation wins as they keep the momentum going toward protecting the remaining eight million acres, reminding us there is still urgent work to be done to complete the eighteen-million-acre Florida Wildlife Corridor.” — Mallory Dimmitt, Chief Executive Officer of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation. “Governor DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet have shown a strong commitment to protecting our state’s important and sensitive natural resources through land acquisition and conservation easements. That legacy of championing both Florida’s environment and its economy continues today with projects like the acquisition of the I.M.G. Enterprises, Inc. property in the Caloosahatchee Big Cypress Corridor and a conservation easement on the Williams Property in Levy County under the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program. As we have for more than 60 years, The Nature Conservancy supports the state in conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends.” — Greg Knecht, Executive Director, The Nature Conservancy in Florida. “Audubon Florida celebrates another conservation milestone with the protection of more than 40,000 acres of green space. Spanning seven counties, this conservation win protects not just wildlife habitats, but also ensures cleaner water, maintains or increases access to recreational spaces, and preserves unique ecosystems that are critical to Florida's economy.” — Julie Wraithmell, Executive Director, Audubon Florida. “Protecting public lands through the Florida Forever program is an investment in the health and vitality of our communities. These lands safeguard critical ecosystems, provide spaces for outdoor recreation, and ensure future generations can experience Florida’s natural beauty. By preserving these places, we can enhance the quality of life for people across the state.” — Doug Hattaway, Southeast Conservation Director, Trust for Public Land “We are so proud to partner in the conservation of important watershed and wildlife corridors. With a thousand people moving to Florida every day, our window of opportunity to preserve these necessary lands is closing quickly. We applaud our state leadership for their continued commitment to land conservation.” — Julie Morris, Executive Director, Florida Conservation Group. “Conservation Florida thanks Governor DeSantis, the Cabinet, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Environmental Protection for continuing to advance critical land acquisitions to protect the Florida Wildlife Corridor and both our wild and agricultural landscapes. The approval of these land deals supports endangered wildlife, safeguards vital water resources, and helps preserve Florida’s rich agricultural heritage, all while strengthening local rural economies and conserving green spaces. Today marks another major win for land conservation and protecting the places that keep Florida wild.”

—Traci Deen, President and Chief Executive Officer, Conservation Florida. ###

