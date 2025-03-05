Tips for Spring Break Adventures at Texas State Parks

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN – Spring Breakers who waited until the last minute to plan an outdoor adventure, don’t fret; Texas State Parks still have day-use and overnight availability for anyone still looking for an outdoor adventure.

“Spring is a special time to get outside, with warmer temperatures and blooming wildflowers — parks are perfect places to experience both,” said Tara Humphreys, director of interpretation for Texas State Parks. “We are excited to welcome visitors and showcase our parks and encourage every Texan to ‘take a walk on the wild side’ and visit a Texas State Park.”

Here are some tips from TPWD staff to make your Spring Break visit to a Texas State Park one for the books:

Reserve passes online: Day passes and overnight camping reservations can be booked in advance for any Texas State Park though the TPWD website. Through the online portal, you can narrow your search by city, activity and even by site. If you want to bike, hike or fish, look for parks with day passes available (up to 30 days in advance). For overnight camping, search the “Camping This Weekend” tab to see which parks have sites open for the upcoming Friday and Saturday.

Check the weather: Texas is notorious for wacky weather, so be sure to check the forecast before hitting the road. Spring storms can sweep in unexpectedly. We recommend having a backup plan in case Mother Nature throws a wrench into your outdoor plans.

Wear proper clothing: Flip-flops may be comfortable, but they aren’t the best option for long walks on the trail. Rangers recommend wearing sneakers or boots for hikes. Don’t forget the sunscreen, insect repellant and plenty of water. It’s important to drink at least 16 ounces of water every hour to prevent dehydration. Bring enough for your four-legged family members, too!

Participate in a park program or activity: Park staff will be hosting many guided activities during spring break, including bird walks, kayaking tours, archery 101 classes, arts and crafts, yoga in the park and cooking demos, just to name a few. A complete list of activities can be found on the TPWD calendar page. Looking for a specific activity? Check the “Activities” page for recommendations. Visitors will also have many other activities to choose from outside of the scheduled programs, including geocaching, the Junior Ranger Program and strolls on the trails. Whether you’re a seasoned angler or want to try fishing for the first time, we encourage you to take advantage of the free fishing at state parks (no license required). And what better time to do that than during spring break when the white-bass run is going strong?

Visit somewhere new: With 88 Texas State Parks located throughout Texas, there are plenty of things to see and do. Take a chance and explore a new park or a part of the state that you have yet to experience. Still looking for overnight reservations? Many unique state parks such as Big Bend Ranch, Davis Mountains, Goose Island, Martin Dies, Jr., Monahans Sandhills, Possum Kingdom and South Llano River have campsites available for the next two weeks.

Download the app: Did you know there is an app to help you enjoy all our state parks have to offer? Download the official Texas State Parks Guide app on the Apple App Store or from Google Play to access park maps, stay up to date on events, read park announcements and more.

For more information, visit the Texas State Parks website.