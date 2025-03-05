Did Your Contact Information Change? Let FEMA Know

It is important for Georgians who applied for FEMA assistance to update their contact information. FEMA has not been able to reach many survivors due to disconnected numbers or numbers that have changed but were not updated. This could hamper eligible survivors from receiving additional assistance which could include housing options, additional funds, scheduling home inspections or referrals to agencies or organizations who may be able to provide help that FEMA cannot.

You can update your information through your account at DisasterAssistance.gov, on the FEMA app for your smartphone, or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The Helpline is available daily, and assistance is available in most languages. You can also call the Georgia Call Center at 678-547-2861 Monday through Friday.