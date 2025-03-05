Come Work for FEMA in Tennessee

FEMA is hiring Tennessee residents to support the recovery from Tropical Storm Helene. Jobs are available in Knoxville, Kingsport and Nashville.

Qualified candidates with diverse backgrounds and a desire to serve are needed immediately. These temporary positions start as 120-day appointments and may be extended based on the needs of the recovery mission. Benefits include sick leave and up to 11 paid holidays.

FEMA is accepting applications for the following positions:

Apply by Thursday, March 6:

Apply by Monday, March 10:

All positions will close at 11:59 p.m. ET on the closing date or when 100 applications are received. More positions may be added later. To see all open announcements, visit USAJobs.gov, type “local hire” in the keywords section and “Tennessee” for location.

For tips, including how to prepare your resume and navigate the website, visit USAJOBS Help Center - Application Process.

Hiring locally helps build FEMA’s disaster recovery workforce. Many career FEMA employees began as local hires.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma, General Equivalency Diploma, or higher depending on the job. Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes fingerprinting and a credit check. Employees are also required to participate in direct deposit or electronic funds transfer for salary payment. If you are found qualified, you may be called for an interview.