Renaissance Healthcare for Women Offers Breakthrough Treatment for Urinary Incontinence with Emsella

MOUNTAIN VIEW , CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renaissance Healthcare for Women , a premier women’s health office led by board-certified OB/GYN Dr. Barbi Phelps-Sandall, is addressing the widespread issue of urinary incontinence and pain with intercourse with revolutionary non-invasive treatments: Emsella and Emfemme . This cutting-edge therapy is providing women with an effective and convenient solution to regain bladder control, reduce pain with intercourse, and improve their quality of life.Urinary incontinence affects millions of women, particularly after childbirth, menopause, or due to aging. Many women suffer in silence, believing that surgery or medication are their only options. They turn to the embarrassment of having to use pads or diapers all of the time. However, Renaissance Healthcare for Women is offering Emsella, an FDA-approved treatment designed to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles and restore bladder control without the need for invasive procedures.What is Emsella? Emsella is a breakthrough medical device that utilizes high-intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM) energy to stimulate deep pelvic floor muscles. A single 28-minute session delivers the equivalent of over 11,000 Kegel exercises, significantly improving pelvic strength and reducing urinary leakage. The treatment is completely non-invasive, allowing patients to remain fully clothed and return to daily activities immediately afterward.Emsella is particularly beneficial for women experiencing stress incontinence (leakage when sneezing, coughing, or exercising) and urge incontinence (a sudden and frequent urge to urinate). With no downtime and noticeable improvements in just a few sessions, the treatment is rapidly becoming a preferred choice for women looking for a discreet and effective way to address bladder leakage, improve confidence, and quality of life.What is Emfemme? EmFemme is a non-invasive, radiofrequency-based treatment designed to enhance feminine wellness by improving intimate health and comfort. This cutting-edge technology delivers controlled heat energy to stimulate collagen production, increase blood flow, and promote tissue remodeling, leading to enhanced tightness, improved moisture, and increased sensitivity. EmFemme is a quick, painless procedure with no downtime, making it an excellent option for women looking to address concerns related to vaginal laxity, dryness, and overall intimate well-being. Whether post-childbirth, post-menopause, or simply seeking rejuvenation, EmFemme offers a safe and effective solution for restoring confidence and comfort.EmFace - EmFace is a revolutionary, non-invasive facial treatment that uses a combination of synchronized RF (radiofrequency) and HIFES™ (High-Intensity Facial Electrical Stimulation) technology to lift, tone, and rejuvenate the face without needles or downtime. This advanced treatment stimulates collagen and elastin production while strengthening facial muscles, leading to natural lifting, improved skin texture, and a more youthful appearance. EmFace is an excellent option for individuals looking to reduce fine lines, sagging, and volume loss, offering a painless and effective alternative to injectables or surgical procedures.A Commitment to Women's Health At Renaissance Healthcare for Women, the mission is to provide comprehensive and compassionate care tailored to the unique needs of each patient. Offering innovative treatments like Emsella aligns with the clinic’s dedication to improving women’s health and well-being."We are committed to empowering women with solutions that enhance their quality of life," added Dr. Phelps-Sandall. "With Emsella, we are helping women take back control over their bodies and their confidence."Women seeking more information about Emsella, Emfemme, and Emface or wishing to schedule a consultation with Dr. Barbi Phelps-Sandall at Renaissance Healthcare for Women can visit https://barbiphelpssandallmd.com/ or call 650-988-7830.About Renaissance Healthcare for WomenRenaissance Healthcare for Women is a leading OB/GYN practice in Mountain View, CA, dedicated to providing expert care in women's health. Led by Dr. Barbi Phelps-Sandall, the office specializes in gynecology, menopause management, and advanced treatments like Emsella for urinary incontinence, Emfemme to reduce pain with intercourse, and EmFace to improve appearance.

