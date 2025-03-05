Xraised Exclusive: An Insightful Interview with Radhika Nayar, Founder & Creative Director of Devi Jewels by Radhika C

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised proudly presents an exclusive interview with Radhika Nayar, the visionary Founder & Creative Director behind Devi Jewels by Radhika C. With over two decades in the luxury jewelry industry, Radhika shares her inspiring journey, creative process, and the essence of her brand in an insightful conversation that highlights the artistry and passion behind Devi Jewels.



A Journey of Passion and Precision

Radhika Nayar’s love for jewelry began in her childhood, influenced by her grandmother’s stunning collection. Her fascination with precious stones and their deeper meanings led her to establish Devi Jewels in 2018, a brand that merges timeless elegance with modern sophistication. Speaking with Xraised, Radhika reflects on her transition from completing an MBA to becoming a luxury jewelry designer.

“My intention while designing is to ensure that the wearer of Devi Jewels herself always remains more important than the jewels. Women are fabulous just as they are.” – Radhika Nayar



The Signature Style of Devi Jewels

Devi Jewels is synonymous with craftsmanship, storytelling, and empowerment. Inspired by heritage and contemporary aesthetics, the brand produces exquisite pieces that range from statement necklaces to convertible jewelry that can be worn in multiple ways. Each piece celebrates individuality, making them treasured heirlooms for generations to come.



The Creative Process & Challenges in the Luxury Market

During the interview, Radhika provides an exclusive look into her creative process—from concept to the final piece. She details the meticulous sourcing of gemstones, craftsmanship across global jewelry capitals, and the attention to detail that sets Devi Jewels apart.

She also shares the challenges of navigating the luxury jewelry market and how she has overcome them through transparency, ethical sourcing, and maintaining a strong connection with the Devi Jewels community.



A Brand for Women, By Women

Devi Jewels caters to women who appreciate luxury, meaning, and timeless beauty. Whether a seasoned collector or someone purchasing their first fine jewelry piece, the brand offers a diverse range of designs to suit different personalities and styles. “There is always a fluttering anticipation before a big show or event, but seeing our clients' faces light up when they try on our jewels, there is a real thrill in that,” says Radhika.



Explore the Full Interview

To discover more about Radhika Nayar’s journey, her inspiration, and the stunning pieces of Devi Jewels, visit Xraised. Explore the timeless collections of Devi Jewels at https://devijewels.co/.



About Devi Jewels

Devi Jewels is a luxury jewelry brand dedicated to creating exquisite, meaningful pieces inspired by heritage and contemporary elegance. With a focus on craftsmanship and storytelling, each piece is designed to elevate and empower the wearer.



About Xraised

Xraised is a premier platform dedicated to featuring in-depth interviews with industry leaders, visionaries, and creative minds shaping the future. Stay tuned for more exclusive conversations with trailblazers across various sectors.



