Quorum Cyber Receives Microsoft Security Excellence Awards Trifecta

Company Achieves Finalist Status for Security MSSP of the Year, Data Security & Compliance Trailblazer, and Security Changemaker

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Cyber today announced it is a Security MSSP of the Year, Data Security & Compliance Trailblazer, and Security Changemaker award finalist in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders that demonstrated success across the security landscape during the past twelve months.“As a proud Microsoft partner, we are ecstatic to be named as a finalist in three categories at this year’s Microsoft Security Excellence Awards,” said Federico Charosky, Quorum Cyber’s founder and CEO. “This is yet another testament to the exceptional progress that our whole team has made in delivering outstanding threat-led services to our customers every single day.”At the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on April 28, 2025, Microsoft will celebrate finalists in nine award categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. This is the sixth year Microsoft is recognizing partners for their outstanding work in the security landscape. All finalists are members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft’s security technology.“I’m very pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to this year’s finalists for the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. These are presented each year to recognize the outstanding achievements of our Microsoft Intelligent Security Association members as they improve customers' ability to identify and respond to security threats. Our community is made up of the most reliable and trusted security vendors worldwide. This year we received hundreds of quality submissions from partners and Microsoft stakeholders, so this year's finalists stood out in a crowd of exceptional talent. It’s my pleasure to acknowledge and celebrate their work over the past year,” said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. The industry veterans in MISA and Microsoft will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.About Quorum CyberQuorum Cyber is on a mission to help good people win. Founded in Edinburgh in 2016, we’ve become one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies, protecting over 400 customers across four continents. We deliver tailored, threat-led cybersecurity services that empower organisations to stay ahead of attackers, align security with business goals, and thrive in an unpredictable digital world.As a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, our expertise runs as deep as our commitment to better cybersecurity outcomes. In 2024, Quorum Cyber brought this commitment to a global scale through the acquisitions of Difenda and Kivu in North America.With Quorum Cyber, resilience isn’t just a journey – it’s a guarantee.Learn more at www.quorumcyber.com or contact info@quorumcyber.com.###Source: BridgeView Marketing PR Services

