Temporary Weekend Closure on Downtown Loop Scheduled

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting lane and on-ramp closures on Interstate 40 westbound on the downtown loop in Davidson County.

From Friday, March 7 at 8 p.m. through Monday, March 10 until 5 a.m., construction crews with Bell and Associates will close:

Both lanes of I-40 westbound Exit 210A: on-ramp to I-40 westbound (Memphis) / I-65 northbound (Louisville)

on-ramp to I-40 westbound (Memphis) / I-65 northbound (Louisville) Both lanes of I-65 northbound Exit 82A: ramp to I-40 westbound (Memphis) / I-65 northbound (Louisville)

Detour signage will be in place. This closure is necessary for crews to repair and work on and under the 12th Avenue bridge over I-40 westbound.