Temporary Weekend Closure on Downtown Loop Scheduled

Bridge Work is Related to Lane Shift Underway on 12th Avenue South
Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 12:49pm
Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting lane and on-ramp closures on Interstate 40 westbound on the downtown loop in Davidson County.
From Friday, March 7 at 8 p.m. through Monday, March 10 until 5 a.m., construction crews with Bell and Associates will close:
- Both lanes of I-40 westbound Exit 210A: on-ramp to I-40 westbound (Memphis) / I-65 northbound (Louisville)
- Both lanes of I-65 northbound Exit 82A: ramp to I-40 westbound (Memphis) / I-65 northbound (Louisville)
Detour signage will be in place. This closure is necessary for crews to repair and work on and under the 12th Avenue bridge over I-40 westbound.
This bridge work is related to a lane shift underway on 12th Avenue South over I-40 between Division Street and South Street. 12th Avenue South is currently down to one lane in each direction and will remain that way until April 4, 2025. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.
As always, drivers are reminded to slow down, allow for extra time for travel, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.
Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.