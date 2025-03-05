Preparing for Potential Ice Jam Flooding

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the week of March 9, 2025, as Flood Safety Awareness Week in New York State. The annual campaign, conducted in partnership with the National Weather Service, educates New Yorkers about flood dangers and how to prepare for any emergency involving flooding. The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services works with local, state and federal partners year-round to address issues involving flooding, including recovering from past events, training first responders and preparing everyday New Yorkers to understand the risks and know what steps to take when there's a flood.

“New York is no stranger to extreme weather, and as we prepare for the potential for flood conditions starting today, it is important for New Yorkers to monitor their local forecast and take proper precaution to keep themselves and their families safe,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State is home to numerous bodies of water, including coastal areas, rivers, lakes and streams — and Flood Safety Awareness Week is a great opportunity for New Yorkers to understand the dangers of flooding and how to best prepare.”

A widespread rain event today and tomorrow could cause localized flooding and elevated river flows, as well as increased potential for ice jams due to warm temperatures resulting in snowmelt and rainfall. Buffalo area creeks have the greatest risk for ice jams. Warm temperatures, snowmelt, ice on rivers and widespread rainfall could contribute to minor flooding throughout the State through tomorrow. Ice jam flooding is possible, especially on creeks and streams where blockages are reported and isolated minor river flooding is possible. Gusty winds are expected across western portions of the State with wind gusts between 40 and 45 mph through this afternoon. Flood Watches continue this afternoon into tomorrow for Western New York, the northern Finger Lakes, northern Central NY and the North Country’s Tug Hill Plateau with several locations seeing between a half inch to an inch of rain by Thursday morning.

The risk of flooding across New York State and the rest of the country is increasing due to climate change. The warming atmosphere impacts the weather in several ways, including increased precipitation, tropical storms and hurricanes occurring with more frequency, and higher sea levels due to increasing ocean temperatures and melting of ice sheets. Across the United States, flooding causes billions of dollars in damage and is responsible for almost 100 deaths each year. Governor Hochul is joining DHSES and NWS in urging all New Yorkers to learn about the threats associated with flooding and know the actions they can take now to protect families, businesses and communities from flooding and other emergencies.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “New Yorkers are no strangers to the devastating effects of flooding, but preparing in advance can help keep everyone safe. Build an emergency supply kit, develop a flood preparedness plan for your family and follow instructions from emergency officials.”

The National Weather Service said, “In New York, flooding can happen any time of year. Thunderstorms, tropical storms and large winter storms can all produce enough rain to send streams over their banks. Rising rivers in the winter and spring can break up ice and lead to ice jam flooding. Everyone living along a stream or river should pay attention to weather and river forecasts and have a plan should rising water threaten their safety or livelihood.”

Flooding can cause damage and injury with little warning, including power outages, disruptions to transportation and transit systems, building damage and catastrophic landslides. It is important for all New Yorkers to understand the severity of danger that flooding risks pose and what individuals and families can do to stay safe in a flooding emergency.

Governor Hochul and Commissioner Bray encouraged individuals to sign-up for free emergency alerts such as weather warnings, road closures and other emergency information at https://alert.ny.gov/.

Steps New Yorkers can take before and during a flood to stay safe:

Know your area's type of flood risk — visit FEMA's Flood Map Service Center.

Have a flood emergency plan in place for all members of your household including children and pets.

Check in with neighbors who may need assistance.

If you live in a flood-prone area, document your belongings and valuables. Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create digital, password-protected copies of important documents, pictures and other items.

Obtain flood insurance coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Homeowner's policies do not cover flooding.

Monitor your local weather forecast and follow instructions from local officials.

If you live in an area that has evacuation zones, know your route and follow instructions from local officials.

Traveling during a flood can be extremely dangerous. One foot of moving water can sweep a vehicle away. Never walk, swim or drive through flood waters. If you have doubts, remember: "Turn Around, Don't Drown!"

Consider those with access and functional needs to determine if they are prepared for a flood emergency where they live and work.

For more preparedness information and safety tips from DHSES, visit dhses.ny.gov/safety. The National Weather Service website also includes Flood Safety Tips and Spring Safety Resources.

About the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

