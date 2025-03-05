CHECKPOINT DECODER: SERGEANT MAJOR KEITH L. CRAIG’S NEW WEAPON FOR FILMMAKERS TO HELP NAVIGATE THE HOLLYWOOD MAZE

Photo Credit by Johnny Jones SGT. MAJOR KEITH L. CRAIG (RET.)

NEW KENT, VA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the Success of His Best-Seller Serving To Lead, Sgt. Major Craig Shares Insider Knowledge on Film Distribution Sergeant Major Keith L. Craig, a trailblazer in the film distribution industry and a decorated U.S. Army veteran, is thrilled to announce the release of his highly anticipated second book, Checkpoint Decoder : Unlocking the Film Distribution Codes.Building on the success of his Amazon best-seller Serving to Lead, Sgt. Major Craig’s latest work is projected to become an essential resource for filmmakers traversing the choppy waters of film distribution. The book will be available on February 14, 2025, at major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart.Sgt. Major Craig’s pedigree highlights a career filled with remarkable achievements that have cemented his legacy as one of Hollywood’s most dynamic film distributors and executive producers. From his tenure as a Sergeant Major in the U.S. Army, where he served with distinction for 32 years, to his pivotal role at Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Sgt. Major Craig has consistently demonstrated an ability to lead and encourage. His strategic vision contributed to over $42 billion in box office revenue during his time at Disney, where he played a key part in the global distribution of some of the most iconic films in cinematic history.A Legacy of Blockbuster SuccessSgt. Major Craig’s contributions to Hollywood include overseeing the distribution of monumental films such as Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Incredibles 2, Toy Story 4, and Avengers: Endgame.These titles both shattered box office records and also became cultural touchstones that touched audiences worldwide. Sgt. Major Craig’s ability to understand and master international markets, connecting diverse audiences with compelling stories, has solidified his reputation as a brilliant leader in the entertainment industry.At Porter + Craig Film and Media Distribution, where he serves as Co-Founder and CEO, Sgt. Major Craig continues to challenge conventional norms by securing 50 to 75 licensing deals annually and co-producing three to four films each year.His company is focused on providing a platform for independent filmmakers, underrepresented voices, and global talent seeking access to Hollywood’s competitive marketplace. Sgt. Major Craig describes Porter + Craig as “a bridge between untapped creativity and global audiences hungry for authentic storytelling.”Unlocking the Codes to TriumphCheckpoint Decoder offers readers an insider’s perspective on the intricacies of film distribution while demystifying its often opaque processes. Drawing from real-world examples and decades of experience, Sgt. Major Craig provides actionable strategies for filmmakers looking to monetize their projects and overcome industry gatekeepers. The book is considered to be a guide for enabling creators to take control of their careers in a highly-competitive entertainment market.“Writing Serving to Lead allowed me to share my journey as a leader,” Sgt. Major Craig explained. “With Checkpoint Decoder, I’m diving deeper into my passion for storytelling, cracking down on the limits that have historically kept filmmakers from reaching their full potential.” He added, “This book is my way of giving back to an industry that has given me so much while helping others find their own path to success.”A Soldier With a Global MissionOutside of his literary endeavors, Sgt. Major Craig’s influence can even be found across multiple industries. As a highly sought-after executive producer and film distributor, he has forged partnerships with international studios and platforms that have expanded Hollywood’s reach into emerging markets.His work at Porter + Craig is the perfect example of his inclusivity and forward-thinking, spotlighting underrepresented filmmakers and foreign storytellers who often lack access to traditional distribution channels.Sgt. Major Craig’s first book, Serving to Lead, chronicled his growth from military service to Hollywood executive while offering leadership lessons that resonated with readers across industries. The book became an international best-seller and cemented Sgt. Major Craig’s status as both an author and thought leader. With Checkpoint Decoder set for release on Valentine’s Day 2025, he continues to build on this legacy by equipping filmmakers with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.As Sergeant Major Keith L. Craig prepares for this next chapter in his storied career, he remains steadfast in his mission: helping creators worldwide while redefining what it means to lead in Hollywood.With Checkpoint Decoder poised to make waves across the industry, Sgt. Major Craig is shaping the blueprint for what success looks like in film distribution today.For more information about Sgt. Major Craig or Porter + Craig Film and Media Distribution, visit keithlcraig.com or pcfilmandmedia.com.About Sergeant Major Keith L. Craig (RET.)Sgt. Major Craig is a powerhouse who seamlessly bridges the worlds of Hollywood and leadership. With a decorated 32-year career in the U.S. Army and an impressive tenure at Disney, where he helped generate over $42 billion in box office revenue for blockbusters like Black Panther, The Lion King, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Sgt. Major Craig has redefined what it means to lead with vision and purpose. 