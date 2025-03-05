SXSW 2025 SXSW Austin SXSW Launch

Win a Taylor Swift-Signed Guitar in the Ultimate Sponstar x SXSW Treasure Hunt 2025.

“This treasure hunt is more than just a game—it’s a movement,” “We’re pioneering a new model for brand engagement, merging digital and physical activations to create data-driven experiences” — Manuela Seve, CEO of Sponstar.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SXSW is about to get even more thrilling as Sponstar , the leading blockchain-powered engagement platform, kicks off an interactive treasure hunt on Friday, March 7, 2025, across Austin. With hidden mobile check-in points on pedicabs, exclusive stickers, and secret clues scattered at top SXSW events and partner brand activations, this immersive experience takes gamified engagement to the next level.The grand prize? A guitar signed by Taylor Swift—along with luxury wellness experiences, premium beauty products, exclusive event invites, and high-value memorabilia from top athletes and cultural icons.How It Works:Participants will embark on a digital scavenger hunt using Sponstar’s blockchain-powered platform, unlocking prizes and exclusive brand experiences as they check in at secret locations. These checkpoints will be strategically placed at SXSW’s hottest events, including exclusive screenings, after-parties, and immersive activations hosted by New Moon Films, Bathe House, SVC at SXSW, and more.Featured Events & Locations:Participants can discover hidden clues and special access experiences at:New Moon Films' Impact Filmmaker Meetup & Screenings (Revolucion Coffee Juice, 410 E 6th St)Misfit Ventures - SXSW SundayHER Power is Global - with book Q&A “Becoming an Alpha and letting it all go” by Manu SeveSXSW Creative Activism After Party (Volente, TX)SXSW Immersive Mansion Party (Secret Location – Invite Only)SVC@SXSW: The Intersection of Faith, Film, Music & Tech (Distribution Hall)Bathe House Exclusive Wellness Event (2922 E Cesar Chavez St)South X Sunday @ Millbrook Estate (High-Profile Networking & Recovery Event)Recdek House Party (Own HQ, 1114 E Cesar Chavez St)COLLINS House presents Americana First (Arlyn Studios – Invite Only)Each location offers exclusive rewards, including Mela Water merch, Don Londres Tequila, Heaven’s Door Whiskey, Bathe House memberships, From the Universe Chocolates and premium beauty and wellness products.Why This Matters:Sponstar’s gamified engagement platform transforms traditional brand activations into interactive, trackable experiences, solving a major challenge for event sponsors—measuring ROI and audience engagement in real time. By leveraging blockchain and geofencing technology, Sponstar ensures seamless tracking, transparency, and valuable first-party data insights for brands.“This treasure hunt is more than just a game—it’s a movement,” says Manuela Seve, CEO of Sponstar. “We’re pioneering a new model for brand engagement, merging digital and physical activations to create unforgettable, data-driven experiences at events like SXSW.”How to Join the Treasure Hunt:Follow Sponstar (@sponstar_io) on Twitter & (@sponstar.io) Instagram for real-time clues.Check in at mobile treasure hunt locations via the Sponstar platform and QR codes.Complete challenges & collect points to unlock prizes and compete for the signed Taylor Swift guitar and a lot more!Sponsors & Partners:Sponstar is partnering with Mela Water, Don Londres Tequila, Heaven’s Door, Bathe House, New Moon Films, Recdek, Vspot, Laura Gellar, Serenity Tea, and other SXSW event hosts to deliver high-impact brand activations.About Sponstar:Sponstar is revolutionizing brand loyalty and sponsorships through blockchain-powered gamification and data-driven insights. Its token-gated platform enables exclusive experiences and rewards, connecting brands and audiences in a seamless, interactive ecosystem.Special Book Reading & Presentation by CEO Manu SeveBook Overview: Becoming an Alpha’a & Letting it All GoBecoming an Alpha’a & Letting it All Go is an unfiltered novel of resilience, transformation, and reinvention. Through raw storytelling, Manu Star unpacks the challenges of navigating business, personal growth, and spirituality in an ever-evolving world. The book explores themes of power dynamics, overcoming adversity, and embracing one’s own strength—aligning deeply with the mission of HERPower Is Global. From facing the barriers of entrepreneurship to experiencing profound spiritual awakenings, the book provides a road map for women looking to reclaim their power and forge their own paths.This book can be integrated into the event through:Panel Discussion / Fireside Chat: Exploring key themes of power, self-reinvention, and the intersection of business and spirituality.Reading & Reflection Session: A guided experience where excerpts are read aloud, followed by a discussion on resilience, intuition, and navigating male-dominated industries.Interactive Workshop: Encouraging attendees to reflect on their own journeys of self-discovery and transformation, inspired by the book’s themes.Giveaway, of a first edition of the book upon launchManuela Seve is the CEO of Sponstar and a pioneer in blockchain-powered engagement solutions for brands and events. With a background in finance, she began her career as an equity analyst at Gávea Investments before transitioning into entrepreneurship, where she built one of the first Real World Asset (RWA) solutions, leveraging blockchain for transparency and trust. She is one of Bloomberg's 100 top Latinos/as, and a prize winning entrepreneur.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.