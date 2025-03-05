Continuing to Build New Partnerships in Saskatchewan Through Artsvest

CANADA, March 5 - Released on March 5, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan will provide $100,000 to support Saskatchewan artists and arts organizations through artsvest Saskatchewan, a matching sponsorship and training program delivered by Business / Arts that encourages private sector investment in arts, culture and heritage organizations.

Participating organizations can apply to receive funding and professional development support through webinars and hands-on workshops on topics such as governance, fundraising, marketing, fund development and financial sustainability.

"Our province is home to so many talented artists and we are proud to fund artsvest Saskatchewan for another year," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "Saskatchewan was the first province to partner on the program which provides a wonderful opportunity to support the arts community and help organizations strengthen their knowledge and skills."

Since 2011, the province has invested more than $2 million in the artsvest Saskatchewan program. This in-turn has helped create 1,641 partnerships between the arts, culture and heritage sectors and the private sector, resulting in a total economic impact of over $10 million in Saskatchewan.

Over the years, this program has proven itself to be a highly successful way of aligning businesses with arts, cultural and heritage organizations to work together and partner in ways that benefit both parties, their communities and ultimately the province.

"The arts and business sectors can achieve remarkable things when they work together, and artsvest helps make those connections possible," Business / Arts President and CEO Aubrey Reeves said. "With continued support from the Government of Saskatchewan and the Department of Canadian Heritage, we look forward to empowering Saskatchewan's arts organizations with the resources they need to build lasting partnerships and enrich their communities."

Here is what some program participants have said:

Melfort Arts Council: "artsvest is a golden opportunity to learn and give back. It is almost unbelievable that this program is available! It is a no-brainer opportunity to make your organization stronger, and in turn, to support the growth of your community."

Watrous Manitou Beach Heritage Centre: "Our continued participation [in artsvest] has allowed us to offer programs to the community that we may not have otherwise. The education portion provided information that assisted our staff in developing new skills. The videos offering different learning topics were beneficial to us. Our mentor was able to pinpoint some of our deficiencies that we were able to improve."

Blenders Events: "artsvest bolsters our sponsorship drive with its mentorship and matching program. As our new organizational structure takes shape, we will use more of the resources provided. Money is tight with all organizations, and it is helpful to leverage those matching funds to obtain sponsorships. The webinars are helpful in seeing how other organizations across the country are doing, in hearing market trends, and in seeing what other people are doing."

For more information on the program, or how to apply, visit: www.businessandarts.org/artsvest/about-saskatchewan/.

About Business / Arts

Business / Arts is a national charitable organization that champions business investment in the arts and looks to build strong, lasting partnerships between the arts, business and government in Canada. Through targeted programming initiatives and a connected network of arts champions, Business / Arts works to ensure the arts are recognized as playing a vital role socially, culturally and economically across Canada.

-30-

For more information, contact: