Marketer.co CRO Relocates to Orlando, Expanding Digital Marketing Footprint in Florida

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketer.co , a premier digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, PPC, and AI-driven automation, is making a significant investment in Florida’s thriving business landscape with the relocation of Chief Revenue Officer Timothy Carter to Orlando. This move underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its national reach while offering deeper, localized support for businesses in the region looking to strengthen their online presence and scale their digital marketing efforts with an Orlando SEO expert Strengthening Local & Regional Digital Marketing SupportTimothy Carter’s relocation from the company's founding Seattle SEO agency location to Orlando positions Marketer.co to better serve Florida-based companies with tailored, high-impact digital marketing solutions. With Orlando emerging as a hub for technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation, the company sees vast opportunities to help local businesses in legal, healthcare, real estate, hospitality, and eCommerce sectors optimize their marketing strategies for sustainable growth."Orlando’s business community is thriving, and many companies here are looking for more advanced digital marketing solutions to gain a competitive edge," said Timothy Carter, CRO of Marketer.co. "Being on the ground allows us to work more closely with clients, providing hands-on strategic guidance and implementing data-driven marketing campaigns that drive real results."Marketer.co plans to use this expansion as a launching point for increasing its footprint throughout Florida, bringing its nationally recognized digital marketing expertise to businesses in Miami, Tampa, Jacksonville, and beyond.A Deep Dive Into Marketer.co’s Digital Marketing ServicesMarketer.co has built a reputation as a leader in SEO, paid media management (PPC), content marketing, and AI-driven marketing automation, helping companies improve search visibility, increase lead generation, and drive revenue growth. With a focus on Florida-based businesses, the company will offer a full suite of services to help local organizations stay ahead in an increasingly competitive digital space.Search Engine Optimization (SEO)Marketer.co’s SEO services are designed to help businesses achieve long-term visibility on search engines like Google and Bing. The team employs:Technical SEO audits to ensure websites are optimized for search engine crawlers.On-page optimization to enhance website content, metadata, and site structure.Local SEO strategies tailored to help Florida businesses dominate search results in their geographic regions.Link-building and digital PR to establish authority and improve organic rankings."With search algorithms constantly evolving, businesses need SEO strategies that are both adaptable and sustainable," said Carter. "We specialize in helping companies build long-term search visibility that drives consistent organic traffic and lead flow."PPC & Paid Media AdvertisingMarketer.co’s pay-per-click (PPC) advertising services enable businesses to maximize their return on ad spend (ROAS) across Google Ads, Microsoft Ads, and social media platforms. The company’s paid media team specializes in:Keyword research and competitive analysis to refine targeting.Google Ads and Bing Ads management for high-converting search campaigns.Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn advertising for targeted brand awareness and lead generation.Landing page optimization and A/B testing to improve conversion rates."Paid advertising is more competitive than ever, and companies need a data-driven approach to maximize every dollar spent," said Samuel Edwards, CMO of Marketer.co. "We combine AI-powered automation with real-time analytics to help businesses achieve higher ROI on their ad campaigns."AI-Powered Business Automation & Content MarketingIn addition to traditional marketing services, Marketer.co is at the forefront of AI-driven business automation, helping businesses streamline workflows, personalize customer engagement, and scale content production.AI-Generated Content & Automated Campaigns – AI tools assist in producing SEO-rich content, social media posts, and email marketing sequences at scale.Automated Lead Nurturing – AI-powered chatbots and email workflows enhance client engagement, allowing businesses to convert more leads with minimal manual effort.Predictive Analytics & Machine Learning – AI models analyze consumer behavior and campaign performance, enabling businesses to make data-backed decisions faster."Automation is transforming how businesses approach marketing," said Carter. "Our AI-driven workflows allow companies to scale their efforts while improving efficiency and targeting."What This Means for Florida BusinessesWith Carter leading the company’s Florida expansion, businesses in Orlando and throughout the state will have access to a local digital marketing partner with national expertise. Marketer.co’s services are designed to help companies drive more leads, increase conversions, and maximize their digital marketing investment."Florida’s economy is growing rapidly, and businesses here need innovative marketing strategies to keep up with changing consumer behavior," said Carter. "We’re excited to bring Marketer.co’s proven strategies to local companies, helping them achieve their business goals and stand out in the digital space."Get in TouchBusinesses looking to enhance their digital marketing strategy can schedule a consultation with Marketer.co to explore how its customized SEO, PPC, and AI-driven automation services can drive measurable results.

