Box Elder Fatal Crash

On Friday, February 28, at 5:35 am, a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe was northbound on 2400 W. The Hyundai ran the stop sign at SR-218. A 2024 Nissan Rogue was eastbound and struck the Hyundai on the drivers side at the B pillar. Driver of the Santa Fe was transported to an an area hospital while attempting life saving measures but he died from his injuries. His wife (front seat passenger) was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. Driver of the Nissan was uninjured. SR-218 was closed for 3 hours. Hyundai Driver (Fatal): Martin Jenson, Age: 82, From: Amalga, UT

