Home2 Suites Owings Mills Partners with McDaniel College for 3rd Annual Alumni Weekend

Home2 Suites Owings Mills partners with McDaniel College to offer exclusive accommodations for the 3rd Annual Alumni Weekend, June 6-8, 2025.

OWINGS MILLS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home2 Suites by Hilton Owings Mills is proud to announce its partnership with McDaniel College to provide accommodations for the 3rd Annual McDaniel College Alumni Weekend, taking place June 6-8, 2025. This highly anticipated event will welcome Green Terror alumni back to campus for a weekend of connection, celebration, and tradition.

Home2 Suites Owings Mills is offering exclusive group rates for McDaniel alumni attending the event. Guests can book their stay using the GROUP BOOKING CODE: MCU by calling 410-363-0272 or reserving online. Additionally, the Residence Inn Baltimore–Owings Mills will also offer group accommodations under GROUP BOOKING CODE: MCD at 410-363-1111.

Alumni Weekend 2025 will honor milestone class reunions for graduates with class years ending in 0 or 5. Throughout the weekend, attendees will enjoy a variety of events, including networking opportunities, campus tours, and special celebrations. Alumni will also have the option to stay on campus in a residence hall for an immersive college experience.

About Home2 Suites by Hilton Owings Mills

Home2 Suites by Hilton Owings Mills is a modern, all-suite hotel located in Owings Mills, Maryland. Designed for both short-term and extended stays, the hotel features spacious accommodations with full kitchens, complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and amenities such as an indoor pool and fitness center. Conveniently situated near local attractions and businesses, Home2 Suites is dedicated to providing guests with exceptional comfort and service.

About McDaniel College

McDaniel College is a private liberal arts institution committed to fostering personal connections and transformative educational experiences. Founded in 1867 as Western Maryland College, McDaniel provides a supportive and welcoming environment where students engage in academic exploration both inside and outside the classroom. With a diverse community of 1,600 undergraduate and 1,400 graduate students, the college emphasizes individualized learning and personal growth. Recognized as one of the Colleges That Change Lives, McDaniel College prepares students for lifelong success through a dynamic and inclusive educational experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.