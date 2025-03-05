Proactive MD Announces New Primary Care Acquisitions Throughout Southeast

Healthcare innovator accelerates growth strategy with additional expansions in Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive MD, national leader in value-based care, announced the acquisition of 11 additional primary care practices in Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee. These additional locations will allow Proactive MD to better support national employers and state and municipal governments. With many large employers supporting a remote or dispersed workforce, these new locations provide vital access to employees seeking high-quality, value-based primary care.This announcement follows a series of recent growth initiatives across the country, including in Alabama, Utah, California. Through these additions, Proactive MD strengthens its ability to provide integrated healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. The expanded presence supports its commitment to transforming employer-sponsored healthcare and building strong partnerships with health plan providers and third-party administrators.“We are very excited to add these new locations to the Proactive MD Alliance,” said John Collier, Proactive MD’s Founder and CEO. “These additional sites and services will help address challenges employers face ensuring remote workers have access to in-person primary care. This will make care convenient and affordable for employees unable to access their employer’s onsite health center.”Since initiating a dynamic growth strategy in 2021, Proactive MD has continuously broadened its offerings to include clinical diagnostics, pathology services, occupational health, virtual and urgent care, healthcare technology, pharmacy products, and an exclusive network of 340b pharmacy providers.Proactive MD’s integrated approach uniquely positions it as the only national primary care provider to own and operate its own labs, pathology groups, pharmacies, 340B networks, and healthcare technology platforms that integrate its many holdings. This comprehensive model is redefining the healthcare experience for patients, employers, and providers alike.About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at www.proactive.md.

