Historic improvements headed to Permian Basin

March 5, 2025

By Ryan LaFontaine and Maryann Cedillo

MIDLAND — In a rugged corner of West Texas, amid the hustle and bustle of roughnecks and wildcatters, TxDOT is making a massive investment to improve safety, relieve congestion and address future growth.

Last year, the agency adopted its 2025 Unified Transportation Plan, which included $2.7 billion for safety and maintenance on state highways in energy-producing regions of the state, and another $1.3 billion that will go directly to the Permian Basin region.

“TxDOT has invested heavily in the Permian Basin, and that investment will benefit the entire state,” said Eric Lykins, TxDOT’s district engineer in Odessa. “It is our job to make sure we deliver a world class transportation system that is safe and efficient and meets the growing needs of the Permian Basin.”

The Permian Basin is a top five producer in the world in oil and natural gas, representing 39% of US oil production. More importantly, the Permian Basin is vital for the Texas economy, supporting more than 200,000 jobs while generating over 10.8% of Texas’ gross domestic product.

A $1.5 billion widening of Interstate 20 is adding main lanes, constructing new interchanges, reconfiguring ramps and converting frontage roads from two-way traffic to one-way lanes.

“We are in the beginning stages of this project,” Lykins said. “We will be starting additional segments in the coming years.”

The improvements to I-20 began in 2024. The first project to break ground was on a 5-mile stretch east of JBS Parkway to east of CR 1300. The next segment extends into Midland towards CR 1250 and construction will begin later this summer.