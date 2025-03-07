Great Atlantic Acquires Extensive Land Package — Southwest New Brunswick Tin - Tungsten Project

FOCUSED ON EXPLORING ATLANTIC CANADA Tin and / or tungsten mineralization is reported at seven claims while copper, lead, zinc, indium, silver and / or lithium are also reported at some claims

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV.GR) (the “Company” or “Great Atlantic”) is pleased to announce it has acquired 100% interest in eight mineral claims (through a purchase agreement) in southwest New Brunswick comprising its new Southwest New Brunswick Tin – Tungsten Project.The eight mineral claims comprising the Company’s Southwest New Brunswick Tin - Tungsten Project, from west to east, include Foster Lake (claim no. 4797), Flume Ridge (claim no. 5427), Pleasant Ridge North (claim no. 9034), Pleasant Ridge (claim no. 4697), Kedron (7509), Pughole (claim no. 4635), Canal (claim no. 5532) and Yahoo (claim no. 5159). The claims cover a combined area of approximately 4,100 hectares.The Pughole claim borders the Mount Pleasant Mine Property of Adex Mining Inc. (site of the past producing Mount Pleasant Tungsten Mine) while multiple claims border the Clarence Stream Project of Galway Metals Inc. (gold and antimony resources are reported by Galway at the Clarence Stream Project).Great Atlantic’s management have compiled historical exploration information for each mineral claim of the Southwest New Brunswick Tin – Tungsten Project from Mineral Occurrence and Report of Work files at the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development. Reported highlights include:Pughole:• Hosts the True Hill Tin – Tungsten – Molybdenum – Bismuth mineral occurrence and the Pughole Brook West Tin – Copper mineral occurrence.• A 1983 drill hole was reported to intersect 0.45% tin over 3.3 meters core length at True Hill.• A 1990 rock sample from float was reported to return 20.3% tin.• Numerous drill holes are reported to have been completed during 2006-2008, reported to intersect +/- tin, indium, copper, lead, zinc and silver mineralization, including (core length):o WP-07-04: 9.03% zinc and 225 ppm indium over 5.6 meters.o WP-07-06: 11.9% zinc, 16.9% lead, 0.61% tin and 58 ppm silver over 0.35 meters.o WP-07-06: 3.23% zinc, 1.01% lead and 119 ppm indium over 11.05 meters.o WP-07-12: 14.14% zinc and 121 ppm indium over 0.51 meters.o WP-07-15: 6.36% zinc, 1.1% lead, 1.06% copper and 196 ppm indium over 0.61 meters.o WP-08-23: 18.60% zinc, 0.51% copper, 0.32% tin and 785 ppm indium over 1.20 meters.o WP-08-24: 5.64% zinc, 9.76% lead, 0.94% tin, 192 ppm indium and >100 ppm silver over 0.83 meters.o WP-08-26: 4.33% zinc and 147 ppm indium over 4.23 meters.Pleasant Ridge North:• Rock samples reported to have been collected during 2019 were reported to return 0.848% tin; 0.849% tin; 1.83% lead, 184 ppm silver and 32 ppm indium; 2990 ppm lithium; 2340 ppm lithium; and 3840 ppm lithium. Great Atlantic management are interpreting these to be samples from glacial float.Kedron:• Hosts the Kedron Granite Tin – Tungsten – Molybdenum – Lead mineral occurrence.• A sample reported to have been collected during 1990 from trench bedrock was reported to return 1.24% tin, 7% tungsten, 0.93% copper, 0.33% molybdenum and 88 ppm silver.• Drill holes reported during 2007 and 2008 were reported to intersect tin, indium, silver, lead, zinc, copper and lithium mineralization including (core length):o KD-07-01: 2.54% tin and 0.89% copper over 0.15 meters.o KD-07-03: 0.46% tin, 5.55% zinc, 22.9% lead, >100 ppm silver and 22 ppm indium over 0.22 meters.o KD-07-07: 0.74% tin and 1,600 ppm lithium over 0.5 meters.o KD-08-01: 1.02% tin over 0.50 meters.o KD-08-01: 2.87% zinc, 0.97% lead, 33 ppm silver and 26 ppm indium over 0.43 meters.Pleasant Ridge:• The Pleasant Ridge Tin – Zinc – Lead – Copper – Indium mineral occurrence is reported near the west boundary of the Pleasant Ridge mineral claim.• A 1990 sample from a float boulder was reported to return 1.84% tin.• A 2008 drill hole (PRS-08-01) was reported to intersect 1.66% zinc, 0.7% copper, 0.65% lead and 26 ppm indium over 0.60 meters (core length).Foster Lake:• Hosts the reported Foster Lake Tungsten mineral occurrence.• A 2007 drill hole was reported to intersect 0.36% tungsten (0.45% WO3) over 1.67 meters (core length).• A 2014 sample from a float boulder was reported to returned 0.76% tungsten (0.95% WO3).Flume Ridge:• Hosts the Flume Ridge Tungsten mineral occurrence.• Two 2009 drill holes were reported to intersect 0.608% tungsten (0.76% WO3) over 0.57 meters (core length) and 0.557% tungsten (0.70% WO3) over 0.65 meters core length.• Three prospecting rock samples (probable glacial float) collected in 2020 were reported to return tungsten values of 1.30% W (1.63% WO3), 1.66% W (2.09% WO3) and 1.08% W (1.36% WO3).Yahoo:• Hosts the Yahoo Tin mineral occurrence.• An outcrop sample reported to have been collected in 2012 was reported to return 1.6% tin.Readers are warned that Great Atlantic has not verified mineralization stated in this news release at the Southwest New Brunswick Tin – Tungsten Project mineral claims. The Company is currently planning initial exploration programs for the property for 2025.Readers are warned that mineralization at the Mount Pleasant Mine Property of Adex Mining Inc. and at the Clarence Stream Project of Galway Metals Inc. is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Great Atlantic’s Southwest New Brunswick Tin – Tungsten Project.David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.On Behalf of the board of directors“Christopher R. Anderson”Mr. Christopher R. 