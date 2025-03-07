THE DOLPHIN COMPANY RECEIVES THE SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE COMPANY DISTINCTION FOR THE 20TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

The Dolphin Company receives 20º ESR distinction Dolphin Discovery receives ESR distinction Socially Responsible Company Distinction

The Dolphin Company, global park operator, has been recognized with the Socially Responsible Company Distinction (ESR, in Spanish) for the 20th consecutive year

Reaching 20 years as a Socially Responsible Company drives us to continue creating real impact: we care for the planet, support our communities, and place the well-being of our people at the center.” — commented Valeria Albor, Corporate Director of The Dolphin Company.

CANCUN , QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dolphin Company, global park operator, has been recognized with the Socially Responsible Company Distinction (ESR, in Spanish) for the 20th consecutive year, awarded by the Mexican Center for Philanthropy (CEMEFI), consolidating itself as a benchmark for social responsibility in the industry and in the destination.The ESR Distinction is awarded annually to companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, aligning their practices with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the principles of the Global Compact. The evaluation covers key areas such as environmental impact management, social welfare, governance, and alignment with the global context. These criteria are assessed through indicators that analyze how companies implement responsible actions in these areas and how they contribute to global well-being.With a presence in various locations such as Garrafon Park Dolphin Discovery Isla Mujeres and other habitats, The Dolphin Company has been recognized for maintaining an integrated management approach, reflected in its actions to improve the living and working conditions of its employees, ensure environmental protection, and foster social development in the regions where it operates. Its strategic focus on these aspects enables the company to align its operations with the highest international standards.With this recognition, The Dolphin Company reaffirms its commitment to generating a positive and long-term impact on the communities where it operates and among its employees, who are key to its development.About The Dolphin Company:For over 30 years, The Dolphin Company, a global operator of parks, has provided ‘The Experience of a Lifetime’ to more than 21 million visitors across its more than 30 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas worldwide. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while also raising awareness among visitors about the importance of animal welfare. For more information, visit www.thedolphinco.com

The Dolphin Company has been recognized with the Socially Responsible Company Distinction for the 20th Consecutive Year

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.