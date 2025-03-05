Wicked Fabulous LGBTQ+ Apparel Line

Wicked Fabulous Expands Collection with Activism Tees in Response to Recent Anti-LGBTQ+ Measures, 10% of each purchase donated to LGBTQ Youth.

HULL, MA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wicked Fabulous Expands Collection with Activism Tees in Response to Recent Anti-LGBTQ+ Measures

Wicked Fabulous, the bold and inclusive fashion brand, is proud to announce the launch of a new line of activism tees, available now on its website. This collection, which joins the brand’s established Pride collection, is a direct response to the harmful and regressive anti-LGBTQ+ measures introduced recently. These tees are designed to amplify voices of resistance and solidarity for the LGBTQ+ community during a time of increasing political challenges.

The new activism tees feature powerful, unapologetic messages that advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, equality, and justice. Crafted with bold designs and premium materials, these shirts serve not just as a fashion statement but as a call to action for those who refuse to stay silent in the face of adversity.

"We’ve always stood for inclusivity, freedom of expression, and love. Recently, we have noticed a troubling increase in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and policies," said David James, Founder of Wicked Fabulous. "Our new activism tees are our way of saying we will not stand by while our community is being attacked. We are amplifying our voices louder than ever, through fashion and activism."

The addition of these tees to Wicked Fabulous' Pride collection aligns with the brand’s ongoing commitment to advocacy and activism, offering both style and purpose to those who proudly support LGBTQ+ rights. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of these tees will go directly to organizations working to protect LGBTQ+ rights and fight discrimination in all its forms.

Wicked Fabulous encourages customers to express their support for the LGBTQ+ community not just during Pride month, but year-round. This expanded collection is a testament to the ongoing fight for equality and a reminder that activism is never out of style.

To shop the full collection of Pride and Activism Tees, visit the Wicked Fabulous Pride and Activism Collection.

About Wicked Fabulous:

Wicked Fabulous is a fashion brand that celebrates individuality, empowerment, and inclusivity. Known for its vibrant and edgy designs, the brand creates high-quality apparel that speaks to the unapologetic spirit of the LGBTQ+ community and allies. With a focus on style, activism, and giving back, Wicked Fabulous is committed to being a voice for change in both the fashion world and beyond.

For media inquiries, please contact:

David James

orders@wickedfabulous.com

Legal Disclaimer:

