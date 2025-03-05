Mazor Collective CEO Supporting Women Through Philanthropic Work

Mazor Collective is a female-owned and operated vertically integrated cannabis company led by founder and CEO Lilach Mazor Power. Lilach Mazor Power is the CEO of Mazor Collective and Giving Tree Dispensary.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lilach Mazor Power, CEO of Mazor Collective and Giving Tree Dispensary , has actively supported the Arizona community for over a decade, donating more than $90,000 to nonprofit organizations, with a focus on organizations serving women.“Businesses have a responsibility to give back. At Giving Tree, we want to inspire everyone to be an active member of their community and uplift those who need help,” said Power.Power is an active supporter of causes such as StreetLightUSA, a Christ-centered nonprofit providing healing and recovery services to young girls who have experienced human trafficking, and Pat's Run, which benefits the Pat Tillman Foundation's Tillman Scholars program for military service members, veterans and their spouses.For the past eleven years, Power and her team have been passionately fundraising and volunteering to Chrysalis, an Arizona-based nonprofit committed to supporting survivors of domestic abuse. This past December, their efforts reached new heights, with their latest fundraiser smashing records at Giving Tree for the most money raised to date in one fundraiser.Power and her team worked together with guests at Giving Tree to raise $3,587 in donations. Dedicated to her commitment to giving back to the community, Power matched the funds raised, doubling the impact and bringing the total contribution to $7,174.“We are grateful for the generosity of our customers, employees and community,” said Power. “I’ve been a Chrysalis volunteer since 2006 and began fundraising for them in 2014. Chrysalis strengthens our community with every survivor they support.”For more information about Mazor Collective and Giving Tree Dispensary, visit mazorcollective.com and givingtreedispensary.com.###About Mazor Collective:Mazor Collective is a female-owned and operated vertically integrated cannabis company led by founder and CEO Lilach Mazor Power. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, it is one of the last remaining independently owned licensees in the state. Focused on cultivating premium cannabis products, Mazor Collective is home to multiple brands and product suites including trusted retailer, Giving Tree Dispensary, and Sneakers, dubbed the top-five grossing pre-roll brand in Arizona by market researcher BDSA. The company distributes throughout Arizona. For more information, visit MazorCollective.com.About Giving Tree Dispensary:Established in 2013, Giving Tree Dispensary is a trusted retailer of premium cannabis products led by founder and CEO Lilach Mazor Power. The dispensary provides personalized assistance and a welcoming environment for seasoned cannabis users and those new to the wellness journey. The dispensary serves adult-use consumers and medical patients with products including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, infused beverages, vapes, topicals, and more. Every purchase at Giving Tree Dispensary comes with a 10-day risk-free guarantee and supports more than 40 Phoenix-based employees and their families. A dedicated community partner, Giving Tree Dispensary contributes annually to various charities through donations and volunteer hours. Giving Tree Dispensary is located at 701 E. Union Hills Drive in Phoenix, Arizona. For information, contact info@givingtreeaz.com or visit GivingTreeDispensary.com.

