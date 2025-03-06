Save Ohio Bees Collaborates with Ohio Kiwanis

Save Ohio Bees Kelly Brown, Ohio Kiwanis District Governor, Kiwanis Club of Dayton Tracy Teuscher, Founder of Save Ohio Bees

Ohio Kiwanis District Governor, Kelly Brown, Inspires Pollinator Habitat Projects

By restoring pollinator habitat, we can support native bee health and conservation, beautify our communities, and enhance our own health and wellbeing.” — Kelly Brown, Ohio Kiwanis District Governor

MASSILLON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save Ohio Bees is collaborating with this year’s Ohio Kiwanis District Governor, Kelly Brown, to inspire community pollinator habitat projects.

“By restoring pollinator habitat, we can support native bee health and conservation, beautify our communities, and enhance our own health and wellbeing,” said Kelly Brown, Ohio Kiwanis District Governor. “By collaborating with Save Ohio Bees, we can connect our 5,500 adult members and 10,000 student leaders with the informational resources they need to take action.”

One in four native bee species face the threat of extinction and 40 percent of insect pollinators globally are threatened, including many native bees that are essential for US crop and wildflower pollination. Habitat loss and fragmentation is a leading threat to native bees and other forms of wildlife.

“We are grateful to support Kiwanians who are creating pollinator habitats in their communities,” said Tracy Teuscher, MS, APR, OCVN, founder of Save Ohio Bees. “These efforts highlight the interdependence of human and ecological health and the importance of local action. Native plants and trees are essential for native bees, regional biodiversity, and ecosystem health and resilience.”

Teuscher, a certified naturalist and ecotherapist, is scheduled to be the luncheon keynote speaker at the Ohio Kiwanis Mid-Year Education Conference held on March 15 in Columbus.

About Save Ohio Bees™

Save Ohio Bees is a 501c3 nonprofit with a mission to restore pollinator habitat, fund conservation, and provide educational resources and programming to the community. Its vision is to empower individuals and communities to restore native plants and trees where they live work and play, and eliminate pesticide use in homes and gardens. The Save Ohio Bees website offers a free resource library, including native bee, plant, tree, and garden guides, DIY projects, educational videos, and more.

About Ohio Kiwanis District

The Ohio Kiwanis District includes more than 15,000 women, men, youth, and children who serve Kiwanis, Circle K, Key Club, Builders Club, K-Kids, and Aktion Clubs throughout the state. Kiwanis is dedicated to serving children in local communities and around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.