Opportunities, rewards for ophthalmologists abound at VA

When you work at VA, you become part of a nationwide network that dedicates itself to helping Veterans achieve their whole health. With more than a million Veterans dealing with vision issues that impact their quality of life, ophthalmologists like you can make an incredible difference.

This can start by seeing patients in your local VA Medical Center (VAMC), offering them care and support. However, you can also expand your reach as part of VA’s TeleEye initiative, which enables patients to receive eye care remotely at their primary care doctor’s office.

In addition to patient care, research at VA is also vital to providing exceptional care. That may be on the ground working directly with researchers or in more administrative roles, applying leadership skills to help manage the flow of information and funding for these important projects.

Whatever role you choose, you’ll find new and meaningful ways to embrace our core values—integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect and excellence. These define who we are as VA employees and how we’ll fulfill our mission to care for Veterans.

Visit VA Careers now to learn more about how ophthalmologists play an important role in improving the quality of life of Veterans who rely on us for care.