Building a community that matters: Supporting Veterans through gaming

Gaming is more than just entertainment—it’s a way to connect, support and empower each other. By partnering with like-minded brands and organizations, MADFINGER Games is looking to create experiences for Veterans that go beyond the game. Whether through charity streams, exclusive and private events, giveaways or community streams, their mission is to foster an environment where Veterans and gamers thrive together.

MADFINGER recently teamed up with GLID Gaming to host an exclusive 16-player raid featuring real Marines and Army Veterans in Gray Zone Warfare (GZW), a tactical, first-person shooter game published in April 2024. This event was more than just gameplay—it was a testament to tactical precision, teamwork and the real-world skills that Veterans bring to the table.

Upcoming events

MADFINGER has some exciting events lined up where Veterans can connect with other members of the GZW community. They will be at the VFW 125th Anniversary August 9-10. Plus, they’ll be at TwitchCon Rotterdam (May 31 – June 1) and TwitchCon San Diego (October 17-19).

Gray Zone Warfare: Key game updates

GZW Community Stream #6, one of the biggest changes yet coming to GZW, will be discussed on March 13, at 6:00 p.m. ET, where they’ll dive into roadmap changes, as well as big player versus player updates coming, and more.

A dedicated Veteran space on Discord

MADFINGER has created a special space on Discord just for Veteran communities. It’s a place to connect, collaborate and engage with the game, share experiences, support fellow Veterans and more. The team is also setting up VA assistance with access to VA outreach personnel and working on live Q&A sessions with subject matter experts within VA.