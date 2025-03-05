Stonehill Achieves Squarespace Circle Gold Partner Status

Stonehill, a leading management consulting and strategy firm, has been recognized as a Circle Gold Partner by Squarespace.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill, a leading management consulting and strategy firm, has been recognized as a Circle Gold Partner by Squarespace. This prestigious status highlights Stonehill’s expertise in digital strategy, web design, and business transformation, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional digital experiences for clients.

As a Circle Gold Partner, Stonehill will integrate this status into its broader business transformation offerings, leveraging advanced digital tools to enhance brand positioning, customer engagement, and operational efficiency for clients. With exclusive access to new Squarespace features, extended trial periods, and priority platform support, Stonehill can streamline website development for businesses looking to scale their digital presence. This partnership strengthens the firm’s ability to design high-performing, user-friendly digital experiences that align with strategic growth objectives.

Stonehill specializes in optimizing operations by integrating digital solutions that enhance efficiency, automate workflows, and improve overall business performance. The firm utilizes AI, business analytics, process automation, and cybersecurity best practices to streamline back-end operations while ensuring seamless front-end customer experiences. By aligning digital transformation with operational strategy, Stonehill helps organizations reduce costs, improve decision-making, and create scalable systems that drive sustainable growth.

"We are excited to be recognized as a Squarespace Circle Gold Partner," said Doug Pace, CEO at Stonehill. "This status underscores our commitment to helping businesses craft exceptional digital experiences, and we look forward to leveraging these new benefits to drive even greater success for our clients”.

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. We help the world's most interesting brands identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Our experts approach every challenge using a unique blend of human-centric design, data-driven insight, organizational design, and agile execution — all focused on creating measurable value. We drive revenue, optimize expense, enhance customer experience, facilitate sophisticated mergers, and generate EBITDA. Our solutions have resulted in Stonehill being recognized as the United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year and Insight Magazine Design Leader of the Year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.