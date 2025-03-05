Cambashi Releases 2025 Employment Observatory: Unlocking Insights into Software Market Opportunities

Different regions and countries allocate funds for software and related professions in different ways. Take civil engineering as an example. China and the U.S. each have approximately 350,000 civil engineers, but their software spending differs significan

Understanding how different regions allocate budgets for software and related professional services is key to estimating market opportunities.

By leveraging Cambashi’s Employment Observatory alongside its other datasets, organizations can identify future software market potential, and uncover regional software investment trends.” — Dan Roberts, Principal Consultant

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambashi has just released the 2025 edition of its Employment Observatory, a unique dataset that provides detailed insights into workforce distribution by occupation, industry, and country. This powerful resource enables companies to assess market potential.

For example, understanding how different regions allocate budgets for software and related professional services is key to estimating market opportunities. Take civil engineering: while both China and the U.S. employ approximately 350,000 civil engineers, their software spending patterns differ significantly. In China, civil engineers spend an average of $600 per year on specialized software, compared to around $1,500 in the U.S.

However, assessing true market potential goes beyond a single profession. A comprehensive analysis should also consider related software tools—including structural analysis and construction management solutions—as well as the broader ecosystem of professionals who rely on them, such as technicians and drafters.

By leveraging Cambashi’s Employment Observatory alongside its other datasets, organizations can identify future software market potential, uncover regional software investment trends, refine go-to-market strategies, and optimize product positioning based on real-world economic and employment data.

To explore these insights further, request a sample of the Cambashi Employment Observatory, released in February.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.