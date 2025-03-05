Supreme Court accepting public comment on proposed rule amendments on ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court is accepting public comment on proposed amendments to the rule requiring municipal courts to provide periodic reports to the Office of Judicial Administration.

The amendments to Supreme Court Rule 1203: Municipal Court Reporting would require municipal courts to submit an annual report of their finances.

Public comment on the new rule may be made by email to [email protected] until 5 p.m. Thursday, April 3, with the subject line “Rule 1203.”