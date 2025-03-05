AI Skills Command Premium in 2025 Xcede Salary Report

One notable trend from this year's report is the rising demand for AI talent, whether that be across Product, Research, or Engineering” — Matthew Jones, UK Sales Director at Xcede

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite overall technology sector salaries remaining stable through 2024, AI-related roles bucked the trend with significant salary increases, according to Xcede's newly released 2025 UK Salary Guide. The comprehensive report reveals that while most tech specialisations saw minimal movement, positions focused on AI saw notable wage growth as companies try to leverage the benefits of artificial intelligence.

"One notable trend from this year's report is the rising demand for AI talent, whether that be across Product, Research, or Engineering. Despite the stagnation in salaries across most skill sets in 2024, AI-related skills saw an increase in wages, particularly those focused on deployment and productisation," says Matthew Jones, UK Sales Director at Xcede.

This year's expanded 20-page guide covers the complete tech landscape, with detailed analysis of six key sectors including emerging AI roles through to C-Suite positions.

New for 2025:

• Enhanced market intelligence and sector-specific insights

• Expanded salary benchmarks for permanent and contract roles

• Remote work impact assessment

• Industry expert commentary

For a copy of Xcede's 2025 UK Salary Guide, visit www.xcede.com/blog/xcede-uk-2025-salary-guide

About Xcede

Founded in 2003, Xcede is a leading global technology recruitment specialist connecting exceptional professionals with innovative companies. The company provides transformational talent across Data, AI & Machine Learning, Product, Software, Cloud and Cyber sectors. Working with organisations ranging from pioneering startups to global enterprises, Xcede delivers both project-based and permanent talent solutions. As a Technology Recruitment Agency of the Year award winner, Xcede maintains a keen focus on delivering excellence and expertise for clients, candidates, and colleagues across its key specialisms.

Legal Disclaimer:

