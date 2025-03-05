The Aesthetic MEET 2025: Plastic Surgery Marketing Firm Rosemont Media Attends Annual Conference in Austin

Rosemont Media, a San Diego-based healthcare marketing agency, will attend The Aesthetic Society’s annual conference from March 20th - 23rd in Austin, Texas.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Rosemont Media celebrates its 17th year in business, the San Diego digital marketing firm will be exhibiting at The Aesthetic Society’s much-anticipated yearly conference. This year, The Aesthetic MEET 2025 will gather in Austin, Texas from March 20th to March 23rd at the Austin Convention Center. Keith C. Humes, CEO of Rosemont Media , will be presenting a lecture entitled “The Future of Plastic Surgery Marketing: Mastering SEO, Search, and AI” on March 21, 2025. Details can be found here:• Where: The Austin Convention Center - Course #109• When: Friday, March 21, 2:00 pm – 4:00pm CTDuring this course, Keith Humes will cover the core fundamentals of SEO for plastic surgeons , emphasizing the role of on-page optimization, keyword research, and the evolving impact of AI in marketing. He will also explore emerging digital trends, effective PPC advertising strategies, and best practices for tracking and lead conversion.The Aesthetic MEET is the premier annual gathering for the aesthetics industry, uniting top plastic surgeons and cosmetic providers from around the world. A seasoned attendee since 1999, Keith Humes marks his 26th year at the event in 2025. He looks forward to reconnecting with clients and uncovering the latest technologies and strategies shaping the future of aesthetics.About Rosemont Media, LLCRosemont Media is a digital marketing and SEO company specializing exclusively in elective healthcare and aesthetics. Since its inception in 2008, Rosemont Media has built a foundation of strong client relationships with some of the most renowned dentists, plastic surgeons, and healthcare professionals around the world. By offering the latest in innovative design and results-driven marketing strategies, the company prides itself on principles of market exclusivity, personalized service, and symbiotic, mutually beneficial relationships. With a comprehensive suite of plastic surgery website design and content, email, and social media marketing services available, Rosemont Media is well-equipped to catalyze practice growth by creating tailored strategies for each client’s unique needs.To learn more about Rosemont Media, visit rosemontmedia.com and facebook.com/rosemontmedia.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.rosemontmedia.com/keiths-corner/the-aesthetic-meet-2025-plastic-surgery-marketing-firm-rosemont-media-attends-the-aesthetic-societys-annual-conference-in-austin/ Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.