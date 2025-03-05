NEWBEAT ANNOUNCES DEBUT WITH PRE-RELEASE TRACK, “JeLLo (Sleepers)”

Photo Credit: Beat Interactive Photo Credit: Beat Interactive

NEWBEAT is set to debut under Beat Interactive, known for their other critically acclaimed groups, A.C.E and Forestella

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beat Interactive’s up-and-coming K-pop boy group, NEWBEAT , has released a pre-release single, “ JeLLo (Sleepers),” ahead of their official debut and the release of their full album, RAW AND RAD. The track’s Korean title, “힘숨찐 (him-soom-jjin),” is a Korean abbreviation for “a nerd or geek with hidden strength,” or someone who appears weak and ordinary on the outside but secretly holds extraordinary power. The song’s title, “JeLLo,” which plays on the word “Hello,” also tells the story of someone who may seem ordinary at first but reveals their hidden powers at crucial moments, embodying themes of love, salvation, and sacrifice.“It’s an incredible feeling to finally meet everyone with our first song! ‘JeLLo’ is the very first step of NEWBEAT, filled with our unique colors and energy. I really hope many people will enjoy it!” - Park, Minseok, Leader of NEWBEATThe debut of NEWBEAT has been widely anticipated since 2024 due to their busking performances in the U.S. as well as performing as backup dancers to their labelmates A.C.E. Ahead of the pre-release single’s release, NEWBEAT has shared a set of teaser videos to share pieces of their overall universe and artist stories. The teaser videos follow the storyline of a girl and a unicorn looking for its missing horn, hinting at the adventure that will continue with NEWBEAT’s beginning.“Please look forward to our upcoming full album, [RAW AND RAD], and all the exciting things we have in store. We’d love for you to stay with us every step of the way!” - Choi, Seohyun, member of NEWBEATNEWBEAT’s highly anticipated album, RAW AND RAD, will drop on March 24th, but listeners can expect another pre-release single to be released on March 12th, along with more exciting teasers set to build anticipation and leave fans counting down the days until their debut.ABOUT NEWBEATNEWBEAT is a 7-member Korean boy group under Beat Interactive, with members Park Minseok, Hong Minsung, Jeon Yeoyeojeong, Choi Seohyun, Kim Taeyang, Jo Yunhu, and Kim Riwoo. Formerly known as HinLOVE, members of NEWBEAT participated in the music videos and performances for their labelmates A.C.E. In July and August of 2024, they performed at KCON LA as dancers for A.C.E and did a busking tour titled HIGH&LOW Donuts, where the members collaborated and performed with multiple dance crews in the U.S.The group will make their official debut on March 24th with their first full album, RAW AND RAD.

NEWBEAT(뉴비트) 'JeLLo(힘숨찐)' M/V

