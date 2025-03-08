Attain Online Japanese Language School Holds Second Information Session on March 15, 2025.

2nd Information session 2025 Spring Spring Semester 2025 Admission Special Offer Free Trial Lesson in 2025 Spring

AOJ Language School is now accepting registrations for the 2nd Online School Information Session, scheduled for Saturday, March 15, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

KOTO, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School, an online Japanese language school operated by Attain Corporation, is now accepting registrations for the 2nd Online School Information Session, scheduled for Saturday, March 15, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM (Japan Time), in preparation for the Spring 2025 semester. Advance registration is required to attend. https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/information-session.html

AOJ Language School is an online Japanese language school established by Attain, which has developed “Attain Online Japanese,” a Japanese e-learning material that has over 200,000 students on the American learning flat form Udemy. The school accepts students from all over the world and provides cost-effective content with low tuition fees so that students can learn Japanese from anywhere in the world. Thanks to your support, this spring marks the school's fourth year in operation, with over 300 students from all over the world studying at the school.

In preparation for the start of the spring semester, the second online school information session will be held on March 15 (Japan time). This is the last information session for the spring semester of 2025.

During the school information session, the curriculum, school schedule, course outlines, enrollment information and enrollment campaign will be explained about AOJ Language School. They have received a lot of positive feedback about their teaching materials and live classes, especially since they have started offering Japanese on-demand materials in Portuguese from January 2025. The information session is a good opportunity to ask questions directly to school officials.

Please refer to the website for detailed information and application. You can also request information materials or ask questions about the school through their website.

https://youtu.be/PQh414w0R2Q?si=RBwymEPhO1UD29wi

< Online School Information Sessions>

・2nd Information Session:

10:00 am -11:00 am March 15 2025 (Japan Time)

Reserve your spot:

info@aoj-ls.jp

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/information-session.html

Event Format: Zoom (Zoom URL will be provided to registered participants before the event)

Language: English

Agenda: Overview of AOJ Language School, Curriculum & Course details, Enrollment Information

< Spring Semester Student Enrollment – Free Trial Lessons >

The school will be holding free trial lessons on Sunday, March 16, 2025. If you have attended the school information session, we encourage you to experience an actual class.

・Date & Time (JST)

⑤18:00-18:45 Beginner + N5 Level

⑥19:00-19:45 N4 Level

⑦20:00-20:45 N3 Level

⑧21:00-21:45 N2 Level

The above times are in Japan Standard Time (JST). Please check your local time before joining.

Registration: info@aoj-ls.jp

<About Spring Semester 2025>

Courses offered:

・i-class (for beginners and N5 elementary level study)

https://youtu.be/OSGsO27CBo8

・ro-class (for N4 elementary level study)

https://youtu.be/bxSlG_jxzMo

・ha-class (for N3 intermediate level study)

https://youtu.be/q4i2qSpbFDM

・ni-class (for N2 intermediate to advanced level study)

https://youtu.be/tahzpNFdfkM

・ho-class (for N1 advanced level study)

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/jlptN2-ho.html

<Application>

Where to Apply: https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

Application deadline: March 18, 2025, Japan time

Enrollment date: April 6, 2025 - Japan Time

Click here for application guidelines

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/guideline.html

<Spring Semester 2025 Enrollment Promotion>

AOJ Language School is offering a special promotion of up to two months of free tuition for those who apply for admission by the deadline.

・No enrollment fee

・First month free for all new students enrolling in the Spring Semester

・One additional month of tuition refunded for students who complete the semester

・Full Support to Pass JLPT N2 for all students

For more details, click here!

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

<Tuition>

・Tuition Fee: ¥15,000 per month

・Payment Methods:

1.PayPal: Monthly payments

2.Bank Transfer: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

3.Credit Card: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

Included in the above fees: Live class attendance fee, video class attendance fee, System usage fee

Live Class Schedule: (Japan Time)

Every Wednesday and Saturday

9:00-10:30

11:00-12:30

19:30-21:00

(Note: Depending on the number of applicants, there may be additional classes on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.)

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Contact:

Kana Kanazawa

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3- 6381-8641

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Eitai OT Building, 1-5-6 Saga, Koto-ku, Tokyo, 135-0031, Japan



