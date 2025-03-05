Sam Sammane to Headline CXO 2.0 Summit in Las Vegas with Keynote on AI Revolution

AI is a force multiplier, but only for those who understand how to wield it. This summit is a chance to have the conversations that will determine the future of business, technology, and leadership.” — Dr. Sam Sammane

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues to disrupt industries at a relentless pace, Sam Sammane, a globally recognized authority on AI strategy and business transformation, is set to take the stage at the CXO 2.0 Summit in Las Vegas. His keynote, one of the most anticipated sessions of the event, will cut through the noise surrounding AI and address what leaders must do now to stay ahead.With the rise of automation, machine learning, and AI-driven decision-making, businesses are at a crossroads. Sammane’s address, “The AI Revolution – Why Act Now?”, will deliver an unfiltered assessment of how AI is restructuring industries, the risks of hesitation, and the competitive advantage that comes with early adoption.“AI isn’t just another wave of innovation. It’s the defining force that will separate thriving businesses from those struggling to survive,” said Sammane ahead of the summit. “The conversation is no longer about whether AI will reshape industries. That’s already happening. The real question is who will take charge of the transformation and who will be left scrambling to catch up.”Beyond his keynote, Sammane’s presence at CXO 2.0 and the Fueld Conference will be felt across multiple high-level discussions, where he will engage directly with industry leaders on AI’s role in solving entrenched inefficiencies, maximizing human-AI collaboration, and shaping the future of business operations.Today, March 4, following his keynote, Sammane will participate in a fireside chat at the Fueld Conference, where he will tackle a question that has long frustrated executives: Can AI solve the persistent challenges of legacy technology? In this session, he will explore real-world applications of AI in addressing outdated infrastructures, inefficiencies in enterprise systems, and the practical realities of large-scale digital transformation. Later that evening, Sammane will take the stage as a guest of honor and award presenter at the Fueld Ballroom, recognizing leaders who are driving meaningful change through innovation.The following day, on March 5, Sammane will lend his expertise to a panel discussion on achieving optimal productivity through a blend of automation and human expertise. This session will break down how businesses can integrate AI without compromising the human judgment and creativity that drive real success. Later in the morning, he will join another panel focused on human-robot collaboration, examining the role of AI-powered automation in redefining workplace efficiency. Closing out his schedule, Sammane will take part in a critical discussion on AI in healthcare, exploring how AI-powered wearables are bridging accessibility gaps and reshaping patient care.“The companies that will lead in the next decade are the ones making the bold decisions today,” Sammane added. “AI is a force multiplier, but only for those who understand how to wield it. This summit is a chance to have the conversations that will determine the future of business, technology, and leadership.”With top executives, policymakers, and industry pioneers in attendance, Sammane’s sessions are expected to be among the most talked-about moments of CXO 2.0. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as demand for these discussions is expected to be high.For media inquiries, interviews, or to schedule a meeting with Sam Sammane at CXO 2.0.

