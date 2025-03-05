Mosaik Credit Union Expands and Extends Long-term Relationship with ASAPP Financial Technology

Mosaik Credit Union became the latest addition to the ASAPP OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform Client-Partner community

TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week, Mosaik Credit Union became the latest addition to the ASAPP OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform Client-Partner community. While the relationship isn’t totally new, given that New Ross Credit Union, Victory Credit Union, and Community Credit Union of Cumberland Colchester have been Client-Partners through an aggregated Atlantic credit union model since 2020, the relationship is expanding significantly with the new agreement.With the new agreement, Mosaik Credit Union will become a direct Client-Partner of ASAPP Financial Technology receiving direct access to the full ASAPP OXP Platform Support and Operations Team. In addition, the agreement will see Mosaik Credit Union expand their licensing beyond Retail Account and Lending Origination to take advantage of all ASAPP OXP Feature Sets including Business Account and Lending Origination, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and the ASAPP OXP Data Warehouse and ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™. The new agreement will also extend Mosaik Credit Union and ASAPP Financial Technology’s strategic partnership until December 31st, 2031.As part of the agreement, ASAPP Financial Technology and Mosaik Credit Union have also committed to bring-to-life and collaborate to promote a new program that will help other Atlantic credit unions expand and extend their relationship with ASAPP Financial Technology to also leverage the full Origination and Engagement capabilities of the Platform. The new program will be rolled out over the next few weeks and months, including the ASAPP team visiting the region leading into ASAPP Financial Technology’s attendance at the CCUA National Conference in Halifax.“We’re proud to welcome the Mosaik Credit Union team as our second direct Atlantic Credit Union relationship and we’re excited to work with their team to implement the full Origination and Engagement Feature Sets beginning this Fall,” noted Tony Dunham, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer of ASAPP Financial Technology. “ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform, helping credit unions compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions by supporting credit unions as the Originate, Onboard, Understand and Grow member relationships.”Mosaik Credit Union, which will be converting to the Mambu Core Banking System in June, will be kicking off the implementation of new Feature Sets licensed under the agreement in September 2025.“We are very happy and excited to enter into this expansion of our partnership with ASAPP Financial Technology,” said Georg Oberprieler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mosaik Credit Union. “We can’t wait to expand our in-branch, digital, and mobile origination capabilities, including to new and existing small business members and leverage the Platform’s CRM, opportunity analysis and offer presentment capabilities to achieve more engagement with our members and support our internal team with more efficient and effective processes.”ASAPP Financial Technology and Mosaik Credit Union will be collaborating over the next few weeks and introducing the new Atlantic Credit Union program to peers.JR Pierman, President and CEO of ASAPP Financial Technology remarked: “We’re working on final details; however, Tony and I are very excited to be planning another extended Atlantic provinces road trip for the ASAPP team in the coming months leading up to the CCUA National Conference.”About Mosaik Credit UnionIn 2024, the members of Community Credit Union, New Ross Credit Union and Victory Credit Union voted in favour to merge and create one credit union that benefits all members, employees, and communities.With over 13,500 members and $350 million in assets, Mosaik Credit Union empowers the people and communities we serve by providing financial services and advice built on honesty, fairness, and trust. We are a cooperative, meaning our members are also our owners— what’s good for you, is good for us.From everyday banking needs like chequing and savings accounts, investments, credit cards, mortgages, loans, and business banking, we offer all the products and services you expect from your financial institution.About ASAPP Financial TechnologyASAPP Financial Technology provides Customer Experience Software that supports regulated financial institutions as they Originate, Onboard, Understand, and Grow their Customer Relationships. In Canada, the ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform has helped over 50 Canadian credit unions create sustainable competitive advantages to compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. In the United States, the bank.io OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform delivers Origination and Engagement feature sets that leverage our experience gained supporting Canadian financial institutions, while delivering a solution that adapts to the challenges and opportunities for the US credit union and community bank markets.Media ContactsGeorg Oberprieler, CCEPresident & Chief Executive OfficerMosaik Credit Union Ltd.902.895.2537goberprieler@mosaikcu.ca

