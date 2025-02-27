ASAPP Financial Technology and Prospera Credit Union Deliver Results from Their Strategic Partnership

ASAPP Financial Technology & Prospera Credit Union highlight the significant enhancements delivered in the ASAPP OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASAPP Financial Technology, with tremendous support from its strategic testing and deployment partner, Prospera Credit Union, is excited to highlight the significant enhancements delivered in the ASAPP OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform Business Origination Feature Sets over the past year.Following the second licensing renewal of the ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform by Prospera Credit Union, in January 2024, ASAPP and Prospera began to work collaboratively on planning out a significant number of Roadmap Enhancements for the platform’s business origination capabilities.With the launch of ASAPP OXP® Version 20 , in December 2024, and the upcoming launch of ASAPP OXPVersion 21, on March 24, the planning, development and testing activities undertaken by the partners is coming to realization with the successful launch of the most significant list of enhancements undertaken for the Business Origination Feature Sets since their launch in 2016. During the past year, the ASAPP team committed more than 3,000 hours effort toward planning, building and testing the new capabilities. Alongside the ASAPP Platform Development Team, Prospera’s team provided direct guidance on desired features, helped plan out the approach to resolving key business issues and acted as a critical testing partner to see the features come to life.Some of the important new capabilities brought to life as part of the collaboration include:Introduction of the Business Document Portal• Introduction of the Business Document Portal• Allows for the collection of documentation from applicants without returning to the branch• Can be used in-branch or for digital and mobile applications• Supports both business and individual (shareholder / director / officer / etc.) documentsBusiness Sub-Type Support• Addition of new sub-types for business entities• Allows product configuration to specific sub-types with separate digital signature needs• Document collection can be customized per sub-type (for uploading)Introduction of Biometric Identity Verification• Supports photo ID scanning (for shareholders, officers, partners and proprietors)• Facial recognition, liveness detection and authenticity checks• Data extraction for document field auto-populationAdditional Business Origination Enhancements• Business navigation updates• Validation of business registration number• Ability to make directors optional (for corporations)• Introduction of manageable declarations• SIN validation• Preventing the use of expired IDsProspera’s Chief Digital and Information Officer, Greg Dyck, commented: “When we renewed our licensing agreement with ASAPP in early 2024, it was important for us to have ASAPP’s commitment to move the business origination capabilities forward in a major way and for our organization to be a partner in making this happen.”He continued, “It’s been a great year with our teams truly collaborating and delivering some big steps forward. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the ASAPP team in 2025 and beyond as the platform continues to help our Business Banking team deliver greater value to our members, more efficiently and effectively.”JR Pierman, President and CEO of ASAPP Financial Technology, added: “As Prospera enters their eighth year as an ASAPP Client-Partner, we value and respect the collaboration and passion their team brings forward in helping us build out the most complete Omnichannel Experience Platform for North American regulated financial institutions.” In 2025, ASAPP and Prospera will focus on enhancing the existing integration with the Prospera’s Wealthview core banking system, while also exploring additional new features that will further improve the Business Origination Feature Sets.- 30 -About Prospera Credit UnionLocal banking means investing in Local Good. Built on 80 years of service in local communities, Prospera Credit Union is a community-based, purpose-driven organization that offers a full range of financial products and services. Prospera is one of the largest credit unions in British Columbia, with approximately $9.3 billion in assets under management and 120,000 members. With 24 branches, Prospera is proud to serve communities throughout the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Okanagan. It’s our purpose to build the financial prosperity of our members, enabling thriving local enterprises, financially empowered people and vibrant, healthy communities.Media Contact: mediarelations@prospera.caAbout ASAPP Financial TechnologyASAPP Financial Technology provides Customer Experience Software that supports regulated financial institutions as they Originate, Onboard, Understand, and Grow their Customer Relationships. In Canada, the ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform has helped over 50 Canadian credit unions create sustainable competitive advantages to compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. In the United States, the bank.io OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform delivers Origination and Engagement feature sets that leverage our experience gained supporting Canadian financial institutions, while delivering a solution that adapts to the challenges and opportunities for the US credit union and community bank markets.Media Contact:Tony DunhamChief Revenue and Marketing OfficerASAPP Financial Technology705-297-2276tony.dunham@asappbanking.com

