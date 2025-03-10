Abax Health Adds Dr. Lynn Simon to Strategic Advisory Board

Dr. Lynn Simon

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abax Health Appoints Dr. Lynn Simon to Strategic Advisory Board, Bolstering Its Leadership in AI Powered Patient Access and Digital Health Innovation[Westport, CT] – Abax Health, a leading innovator in Patient Access dedicated digital health solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Lynn Simon to its Strategic Advisory Board. Highlighted by her impressive history of being at the forefront of healthcare transformation, Dr. Simon brings extensive expertise in healthcare leadership, digital transformation, and patient-centered innovation to this new role.Dr. Simon’s career is marked by a consistent commitment to advancing healthcare through technology and strategic insight. Drawing from her extensive leadership experience at Community Health Systems (2010 – 2024) where she served as President of Healthcare Innovation, President for Clinical Operations, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simon spearheaded transformative initiatives that redefined patient care and operational efficiency. Notable accomplishments from her tenure include:• Advanced Clinical Technology: Implemented a Machine Learning/AI point-of-care system in approximately 50 hospital obstetric programs, enhancing oversight of fetal heart tracings and maternal vital signs for earlier intervention.• Telehealth Innovation: Introduced and scaled a tele-sitting program that significantly reduced patient falls while boosting staff productivity.• Remote Patient Monitoring: Launched remote monitoring programs for hypertension, congestive heart failure, and diabetes, actively managing chronic conditions for over 15,000 patients.• Operational Centralization: Transitioned 70 hospitals from outsourced transfer center operations to a centralized service, adding behavioral health telemedicine services.• Optimized Patient Access: Centralized physician scheduling by developing a patient access center that later integrated automation and AI to improve patient experience and efficiency."Dr. Simon's deep understanding of healthcare innovation and her proven leadership in digital transformation make her an invaluable addition to our Strategic Advisory Board," said Scott Friesen, Founder & CEO of Abax Health. "Her strategic guidance will be critical as we expand our AI powered Patient Access technology and services and adapt to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry."Expressing her enthusiasm about the appointment, Dr. Simon stated, "I am honored to join Abax Health’s Strategic Advisory Board at such an exciting time in digital healthcare and patient engagement. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive forward innovative solutions that improve patient access to care and increases revenue for health providers."In her advisory capacity, Dr. Simon will offer strategic guidance on Abax’s AI powered Patient Access focused technologies, help forge key partnerships, and support the company’s vision for a more connected, efficient healthcare system.About Abax HealthAbax Health is at the forefront of front-end revenue cycle technology and services, dedicated to transforming healthcare delivery through cutting-edge technology-enabled services. By partnering with healthcare providers, and technology leaders, Abax Health develops Patient Access-centered solutions designed to address today’s most pressing Patient Access healthcare challenges. Abax’s solutions include Abax360; an enterprise AI-powered patient access and revenue cycle management solution that provides full outsourcing for patient access, scheduling, and financial clearance services. Designed to address staffing shortages, patient quality challenges, patient satisfaction challenges, and operational inefficiencies, Abax360 provides best-in-class solutions to every aspect of the Patient Access continuum. Abax also provides AbaxAI; an AI-powered revenue enhancement platform enabled service solution which identifies, quantifies, and acts on unscheduled referral leading to increased revenue/margin and patient access to care for health systems across the U.S.For more information about Abax Health, please visit www.abaxhealth.com . To learn more about Dr. Lynn Simon’s professional background, please visit her LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/lynn-simon-ba4281b/ Media Contact:Kevin SleeperChief Growth OfficerAbax HealthPhone: 802.922.0403Email: kevin.sleeper@abaxhealth.com

