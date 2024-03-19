Abax Health Welcomes Shawn Landin Vice President of Operations
Abax Health (“Abax”), a leading provider of AI powered clinical analytics and patient engagement solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Shawn Landin, Vice President of Operations. With over 20 years of call center management and operations history, Mr. Landin brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the healthcare industry, making him an invaluable addition to the Abax Health team.
Prior to joining Abax Health, Mr. Landin held key leadership positions at Invoa Health System where he served as a lean six sigma black belt and Senior Director of Patient Access. At Inova, Mr. Landin demonstrated a strong ability to develop, implement, and scale market-leading patient access call center operations. Mr. Landin's commitment to the healthcare patient access community, his deep understanding of the health system and medical group call center and patient experience challenges, and how to use cutting-edge technology-enabled service solutions to ensure a best in class patient experience will play a crucial role in Abax Health's continued success.
"We are thrilled to welcome Shawn to our executive team," said Scott Friesen, Founder and CEO of Abax Health. "Shawn's extensive call center and patient access experience, his deep understanding of the patient access and customer service industry, along with his relentless focus on using technology-enabled services to improve the patient experience, aligns perfectly with our company's vision of "ensuring that every patient receives the care they need when they need it." With Shawn's successful history of exceeding patient access and customer service expectations, we believe that Shawn's leadership will drive Abax Health's patient experience to new heights through our cutting-edge AI powered service solutions."
Mr. Landin expressed his enthusiasm for joining Abax Health, saying, "I am excited to join Abax Health and embark on a journey that places patient access at the forefront of everything we do. Together, we will build a healthcare environment that is easier to navigate and more responsive for our patients, while driving revenue at a reduced cost for our clients.”
About Abax Health:
Abax Health is the leading clinical analytics and patient engagement company utilizing machine learning and AI driven technology to solve healthcare’s untapped revenue and patient access challenges. By integrating with our client’s EHR/PM solutions, Abax has Identified over $4 billion in untapped revenue/referrals, commonly referred to as network leakage. Abax’s technology Identifies client’s open referrals, Quantifies the financial impact of those referrals and leverages our concierge patient access team to Act and engage the patient to get them scheduled for the care they need. In addition, Abax provides outsourced and project-based services for client’s patient access staffing needs including - Scheduling, Registration, Insurance Verification, Authorization and Patient Estimation.
