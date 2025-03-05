Innate Wellness Highlights Critical Gap in Nutrition Education

As National Nutrition Month® begins, Innate Wellness draws attention to a disconnect between Americans' nutritional knowledge and dietary habits

Metabolic health in America continues to decline, not because people don't care about their health but because they're making decisions based on incomplete or incorrect nutritional information.” — Andrea Lattanzi., President Innate Wellness

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As National Nutrition Monthbegins, Innate Wellness draws attention to a concerning disconnect between Americans' perceived nutritional knowledge and their actual understanding of dietary basics. A study on nutrition knowledge in the US revealed that while 81 percent of Americans believe they understand fundamental nutrition principles, 91 percent of the general population don't know how much protein, fiber, carbs, sugar, and salt they consume daily. This lack of nutrition knowledge can significantly impact health outcomes."This knowledge gap isn't just about numbers on food labels," says President of Innate Wellness, Andrea Lattanzi. "It's about empowering people with accurate information that directly affects their quality of life and longevity. When individuals don't understand nutrition fundamentals, making healthy choices becomes nearly impossible."The Link Between Nutrition and Chronic IllnessPoor nutrition remains one of the leading contributors to metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions including increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol levels. These conditions dramatically increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. Research consistently shows that dietary interventions can prevent, mitigate, and sometimes reverse these conditions. However, many Americans lack the nutritional literacy to implement these interventions effectively."What we're seeing is that metabolic health in America continues to decline not because people don't care about their health, but because they're making decisions based on incomplete or incorrect information," Lattanzi explains. "Many people are genuinely trying to eat well but are inadvertently making choices that contribute to inflammation, insulin resistance, and other precursors to serious disease."A Personalized Approach to Nutrition EducationInnate Wellness addresses this knowledge gap through its Eat Right, Feel Great! Program, a holistic education program that acknowledges the uniqueness of each individual's health journey. "We firmly believe there isn't a one-size-fits-all solution to optimal nutrition," says Lattanzi. "Each person has unique needs based on lifestyle, health history, and goals. Our program educates clients about their specific nutritional requirements while providing practical tools, such as the Food Health Score, for implementing sustainable dietary changes."During Nutrition Month, the first two modules of the Eat Right, Feel Great! program can be accessed free of charge.About Innate WellnessOur goal is to empower individuals to control their health and longevity through education, natural solutions, and curated, innovative products. We subscribe to a holistic approach, focusing on proactive wellness and offering effective tools and resources for those on their wellness journey. We believe that adopting a healthy lifestyle is not a one-size-fits-all solution, and there are many facets to optimizing your health and increasing your longevity.

