FINTRX and Sales Lift Partners Announce Partnership to Enhance Sales Execution and Data-Driven Growth

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FINTRX, the leading data and research platform offering AI-driven private wealth data intelligence on 850,000+ financial institutions and advisor records, and Sales Lift Partners, a premier provider of outsourced sales leadership services specializing in the asset management industry, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing sales strategy execution and revenue growth for financial professionals.

Through this partnership, asset management firms gain access to FINTRX’s powerful financial data intelligence alongside Sales Lift Partners’ expert sales leadership, empowering organizations to optimize their sales strategies, enhance adoption, and streamline operational efficiency.

“Sales teams in the asset management industry need a competitive edge to break through today’s complex and crowded marketplace,” said Sales Lift Partners Founder, Ryland Pruett. “FINTRX delivers an unparalleled depth of data and insights to better identify and engage with key decision-makers. Pairing that intelligence with our outsourced sales leadership will help firms optimize their sales process, maximize revenue opportunities, and accelerate growth.”

By bringing together FINTRX’s AI-driven intelligence platform with Sales Lift Partners’ execution capabilities, this partnership addresses a critical challenge in the industry—aligning data-driven insights with effective sales execution. “We’re not just providing data—we’re helping firms execute on that data, bridging the gap between intelligence and action. Together, we’re empowering firms to streamline their sales process, improve efficiency, and achieve sustained growth”, said FINTRX CEO & Founder, Russ D’Argento.

From lead identification to closing deals, FINTRX and Sales Lift Partners provide asset managers with an integrated approach to sales success. With access to world-class data and outsourced sales leadership, sales teams will be better positioned to scale their operations, deepen client relationships, and outperform the competition.

About Sales Lift Partners

Sales Lift Partners provides fractional and outsourced sales leadership to investment firms, financial product distributors, and national account teams seeking to scale their sales operations without the overhead of a full-time executive team. Its expertise lies in developing and executing high-impact sales strategies that drive revenue, expand distribution, and strengthen key industry relationships.

About FINTRX

FINTRX is the leading private wealth intelligence platform, offering the industry's most expansive and up-to-date data on family offices, investment advisors, broker-dealers, and wealth teams. Powered by industry-leading AI, FINTRX turns data into action, helping firms distribute funds, raise capital, recruit advisors, identify M&A targets, and drive strategic growth. Access to FINTRX data is delivered via its award-winning cloud-based platform, fully integrated iOS mobile applications, and many CRM and API connectors, including Salesforce, Navatar, Hubspot, Snowflake, and others.

