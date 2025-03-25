FINTRX and Intapp DealCloud Partner to Deliver Enhanced Private Wealth Data within AI-Powered Platform

FINTRX and Intapp partner to provide comprehensive data and insights on firms and contacts directly within their processes and workflows in DealCloud

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FINTRX, the leading provider of private wealth data intelligence, and Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, private capital markets, and legal firms, have announced a strategic partnership that delivers FINTRX data directly within Intapp DealCloud. This integration empowers private capital firms to more effectively raise capital and manage relationships using FINTRX’s comprehensive data and insights on firms and contacts directly within their processes and workflows in DealCloud.

The partnership addresses the growing need for efficient access to comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date data in the private capital industry. By combining DealCloud's robust AI-powered solutions with FINTRX's extensive database of family offices, foundations, endowments, and registered investment advisors, firms can now:

+ Identify and target ideal investors: Access FINTRX's detailed profiles, including investment preferences, asset allocation, and contact information, directly within DealCloud to identify and prioritize potential investors.

+ Track investment activity: Leverage FINTRX data on direct and co-investments to gain a competitive edge in the market.

+Streamline investor relations: Manage investor communications and track engagement more effectively with integrated data, ensuring personalized and timely interactions.

+Improve data accuracy and efficiency: Eliminate manual data entry and reduce the risk of errors with seamless data synchronization between FINTRX and DealCloud.

"We are thrilled to partner with Intapp to bring the power of FINTRX data and insights to DealCloud users," said Russ D’Argento, Founder and CEO of FINTRX. "By providing seamless access to our comprehensive private wealth data within DealCloud, we are empowering firms to make more informed decisions and drive better outcomes when it comes to raising assets."

"At Intapp, we are committed to providing our clients, which represent the world’s leading private equity and wider private capital market firms, with industry-specific, AI-powered solutions that are enriched with deep market data," said Rudy Saad, Global Head of Private Equity & Private Capital Markets at Intapp. "Our integration with FINTRX is a testament to this commitment by enabling our clients to optimize their investor origination workflows and successfully raise more capital in the sizable, growing, and deeply underpenetrated private wealth channel."

The integration between FINTRX and DealCloud is available now. Existing FINTRX and DealCloud clients can contact their respective account representatives for more information on how to enable the integration. More information regarding the integration can be found here.



About FINTRX

FINTRX is the leading private wealth intelligence platform, offering the industry's most expansive and up-to-date data on family offices, investment advisors, broker-dealers, and wealth teams. Powered by industry-leading AI, FINTRX turns data into action, helping firms distribute funds, raise capital, recruit advisors, identify M&A targets, and drive strategic growth. Access to FINTRX data is delivered via its award-winning cloud-based platform, fully integrated iOS mobile applications, and many CRM and API connectors, including Salesforce, Navatar, Hubspot, Snowflake, and others.

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and LinkedIn.

