Capturiant Announces Mexico Franchise

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capturiant , a leading environmental asset validator, registry, and exchange, is proud to announce the establishment of its newest franchise in Mexico. This expansion is made possible through cooperation with Green Block Global , a firm dedicated to sustainable development and green projects.Capturiant operates on a regulated private-sector model to provide standardized methodologies, rapid processing, and lower-cost services to an inefficient, nontransparent, and outdated industry. Capturiant’s financially regulated staff is fluent in securities, banking, custody, valuation, commodities, and digitalization. With this skill set, Capturiant is enhancing the administration and risk management of carbon credits and other environmental finance instruments.Norma Canales, CEO of Green Block Global, will helm the new franchise. Ms. Canales has strong experience in energy, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity investing both in Mexico and in the United States. This experience will serve as a strong foundation for the Mexico franchise.The new Capturiant franchise in Mexico will leverage Green Block Global's local expertise and robust network to expand the country’s carbon credit market. This collaboration aims to enhance the reach and impact of Capturiant's innovative carbon credit solutions, promoting sustainable practices and reducing carbon footprints."We are thrilled to partner with Green Block Global and Norma Canales, whose extensive experience and dedication to sustainability align perfectly with Capturiant's mission," said James C. Row, Founder and CEO of Capturiant. "This new franchise marks a significant step in our global expansion, enabling us to support more projects that contribute to a greener future."Ms. Canales added, "Joining forces with Capturiant allows us to bring advanced carbon credit solutions to Mexico, fostering sustainable development and environmental stewardship in the region. We look forward to driving impactful projects that benefit both the environment and the economy."The establishment of the latest Capturiant franchise underscores the company's commitment to global sustainability and its strategic efforts to address climate change through innovative carbon credit solutions. By expanding its presence in key markets, Capturiant continues to lead the way in promoting environmentally responsible practices and supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.About CapturiantCapturiant, a subsidiary of Entoro, LLC, is a global environmental asset authenticator, registry, and exchange operating on a regulated private sector model utilizing distributed ledger technology (DLT) and warranty coverage. The Capturiant team consists of financially regulated and highly experienced staff fluent in securities, banking, custody, valuation, commodities, and digitalization. Bringing standardized methodologies, rapid processing, and lower cost services to an inefficient and outdated industry, credits are digitized and custodied on the Capturiant platform, enabling global transactions. Compliance expertise provides the level of trust and transparency issuers, investors, buyers, and sellers need throughout the entire environmental asset class. www.capturiant.com About Green Block GlobalGreen Block Global merges sustainability with innovation, offering expert advisory services and leveraging cutting-edge technology to authenticate environmental assets for a greener future. Green Block Global specializes in engineering and finance, ensuring transparency and security in sustainability initiatives through a regulated exchange platform and comprehensive insurance coverage, fostering global compliance and trust. https://greenblockglobal.com

