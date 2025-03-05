NYF Radio Awards Welcomes Charlotte Melén, Award-Winning Producer/Founder of Almost Tangible to the Radio Advisory Board

Charlotte Melén’s pioneering work in immersive audio storytelling, especially the use of binaural and ambisonic microphones on location, has redefined the possibilities of the medium” — Rose Anderson, EVP, Executive Director, New York Festivals Radio Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Festivals® 2025 Radio Awards competition is thrilled to welcome Charlotte Melén globally recognized award-winning Producer and Founder of Almost Tangible to the New York Festivals Radio Awards Advisory Board Charlotte Melén joins the esteemed Radio Awards Advisory Board, a select group of globally recognized storytellers and industry leaders, each bringing valuable insights from a wide range of audio disciplines. Her addition to the board will further enhance the NYF Radio Awards, strengthening its commitment to celebrating innovation and excellence in the dynamic realm of audio storytelling.“Charlotte Melén’s pioneering work in immersive audio storytelling, especially the use of binaural and ambisonic microphones on location, has redefined the possibilities of the medium. Her team combines the highest production standards with a filmic sensibility to the delight of creators, brands, and listeners.” —Rose Anderson, EVP & Executive Director, New York Festivals Radio Awards“I am honoured to be invited by the New York Festivals Radio Awards to join their Advisory Board. Having been both a judge and a participant in the awards, I know the standards of entry, and that the bar for winning a trophy is high. It's a pleasure and a privilege to be part of a platform that celebrates creative excellence in audio.”—Charlotte Melén, Producer and Founder, Almost TangibleCharlotte is an award-winning writer, Producer, and the Founder of Almost Tangible, a company known for its innovative and cinematic approach to audio storytelling. The London-based production company delivers immersive audio experiences that transport listeners to the heart of each story, breaking new ground in the world of audio production.Since its founding in 2018, Almost Tangible has quickly gained recognition on an international scale, receiving over 40 prestigious audio awards. These accolades include honors from the UK ARIAS, BBC Audio Drama Awards, the Audio Production Awards, and the New York Festivals Radio Awards. The company has also been named Production Company of the Year at both the NYF Radio Awards in both 2019 and 2024, as well as at the UK Audio Production Awards in 2024. The BBC Audio Drama Awards have praised Charlotte's work as "fearless, experimental, and taking audio to new levels of excellence."In 2024, in addition to being honored with the Production Company of the Year, the NYF Radio Awards recognized the award-winning boutique production company for its exceptional immersive audio content. Their acclaimed adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet Noir earned the prestigious NYF Grand Award, along with four Gold NYF Towers.Charlotte's impressive career also spans technology management consulting. She is currently the Chair of the Kristin Linklater Voice Foundation in Orkney, Scotland, where she works to safeguard and promote the legacy of the renowned voice teacher Kristin Linklater. She is a graduate of Emerson College.As a member of the Radio Awards Advisory Board, Charlotte brings her expertise and visionary approach to advancing the standards of the NYF Radio Awards. Her unique perspective on audio storytelling promises to foster innovation and celebrate the evolving landscape of the audio industry.Each year, New York Festivals Radio Awards provides a showcase to celebrate world-class storytellers from around the globe. NYF’s Radio Awards honors creative innovation and excellence in broadcast and audio content across all genres and platforms.The Radio Awards 2024 winners were celebrated in a virtual ceremony on April 16th. The ceremony included global audio highlights, award winners’ acceptance speeches from around the world, and up-close and personal spotlights featuring some of radio’s most respected storytellers. View the 2024 Storytellers Gala NYF’s Radio Awards receives entries from radio stations, networks, and independent producers from over 30 countries around the globe. The mission of the competition is to honor the achievements of the men and women who make up the global audio storytelling community.New York Festivals annually curates an impressive jury panel of award-winning industry leaders from six continents to serve on the world-class Radio Awards Grand Jury. The impressive jury panel includes some of the world’s most recognizable voices and captivating content producers in the radio industry who thoughtfully and deliberately evaluate each entry on production values, creativity, content presentation, direction, writing, achievement of purpose, and audience suitability.Winning entries for the 2025 NYF Radio Awards will be showcased in the Radio Awards winners gallery. To view the 2024 Radio Awards winner’s gallery, visit: : https://radio.newyorkfestivals.com/winners/List/6e3738b3-ffa2-40a4-bebf-1b4bad20224e To enter the 2025 Radio Awards or to view the Rules and Regulations and 2025 Radio Awards categories visit: https://radiohome.newyorkfestivals.com/ About New York Festivals: New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF Health AwardsRadio AwardsTV & Film Awards

