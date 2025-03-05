FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 5, 2025

Manufactured Home Improvement and Repair Program Opening 2025 Application Round

Program has approved 642 projects since 2023 to keep Vermonters in their homes and create more housing

Montpelier, VT – The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is reopening the Manufactured Home Improvement and Repair Program (MHIR) application portal on March 17 to make available $1,870,000 for park improvements, manufactured home repairs, and foundation installation in registered Vermont mobile home parks.

Since MHIR launched in 2023, DHCD has worked alongside partners Vermont State Housing Authority (VSHA) and Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO), to award $7M for 642 home repair and infill projects in 132 mobile home parks.

“MHIR is tackling our housing crisis one home at a time by preventing homes from becoming uninhabitable and encouraging the addition of new homes in registered mobile home parks,” says DHCD Commissioner Alex Farrell. “We are working with the legislature now to create a permanent funding stream for MHIR so this great work can continue.”

MHIR provides financial assistance to qualifying homeowners and registered mobile home parks. MHIR offerings include:

Up to $18,000 for repairs that prevent household displacement

Up to $15,000 for new HUD-approved foundations to facilitate the installation of a new or used home in a vacant lot

Up to $20,000 to demolish and remove abandoned mobile homes

Emergency home repair grants to prevent the loss of housing due to severe damage including complete loss of heat, drinking water, or electricity.

Applications will be accepted until May 15, depending on funding availability. To learn more about the MHIR program including eligibility, deadlines, and application materials, visit DHCD’s MHIR homepage.