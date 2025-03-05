CE attends NPC opening meeting in Beijing

MACAU, March 5 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today attended the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC), in Beijing, where he listened to the Report on the Work of the Government delivered by the Premier of the State Council, Mr Li Qiang.

In the work report delivered this morning, Premier Li emphasised the need to implement fully, accurately, and unwaveringly, the principles of “One country, two systems”; “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong”, “Macao people administering Macao”; and a high degree of autonomy for the two places. There would be maintenance of the constitutional order of the Special Administrative Regions as defined by the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the respective Basic Laws of Hong Kong and Macao, and the implementation of the principles of “patriots administering Hong Kong” and “patriots administering Macao”. There would be support for the economic development and improvement of people’s livelihoods in Hong Kong and Macao; and the deepening of international exchanges and cooperation, better to integrate the two places into the national development strategy, as well as for the maintenance of the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao.

The Chief Executive expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the central authorities for their long-term care and support for the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR). He stated that the MSAR Government would continue to implement firmly and fully the “One country, two systems” principle, and consolidate and develop the achievements of the principle’s successful practice in the context of Macao’s distinctive characteristics. National security is a fundamental principle of the “One country, two systems” principle, and the MSAR must continue to safeguard the sovereignty, security, and development interests of the country.

The year 2025 would be the concluding period of the 14th Five-Year Plan, when the central authorities were focusing on high-quality development goals, while planning the 15th Five-Year Plan, said Mr Sam. This year’s NPC meetings were being held at this critical juncture of succession and innovation, and held great significance. The MSAR Government would join hands with all sectors of society earnestly to study and implement the spirit of the NPC’s proceedings, and seize the opportunities brought to Macao by the country’s further advancement of the Chinese path to modernisation, with the “One country, two systems” principle as the foundation, and guided by the important speeches made by President Xi Jinping during his inspection of Macao last year. With determination and with the courage to make reforms, the MSAR Government will write a new glorious chapter in Macao’s development.

The Chief Executive said the MSAR Government would follow the central authorities’ deployments in relation to further comprehensive deepening of reforms, and translate the spirit of the NPC into practical actions. By enhancing interdepartmental coordination and synergy between policies, the MSAR Government would dedicate further effort to improve its efficiency and its level of governance. It would focus on promoting appropriate economic diversification, create a higher-level platform for opening up to the outside world, and give effective play to the role of Macao as the “precise connector” between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, contributing to the country’s high-quality development.

Mr Sam called on Macao deputies to the NPC and Macao members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference to fulfil on a consistent basis their duties, playing their dual role in terms of actively participating in the country’s and Macao’s political affairs, and making greater contributions to the better development of the country and Macao. Their effort would help in the steady and far-reaching implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle.