Dairy Ingredients Market anticipated to surpass US$88.502 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.91%

The global dairy ingredients market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% to attain US$88.502 billion in 2030 from US$69.641 billion in 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global dairy ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$88.502 billion in 2030.Dairy ingredients, or milk products, are a form of food products, which are made using or containing milk. The dairy ingredient offers key benefits to consumers, as it helps in improving gut health and supports bone health. Diary ingredient also offers calcium, protein, and potassium among others to the consumers. The increasing global demand for health and wellness products is among the key factors propelling the growth of the global dairy ingredient market during the forecasted timeline. With the rising global prevalence of diseases across the globe, the demand for nutritious and functional dairy products has increased significantly. Similarly, the rising introduction of governmental initiatives and policies, that are aimed at supporting the dairy industry, especially in countries like India, Brazil, and China, are also among the key factors propelling the growth of the market.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/dairy-ingredients-market The global dairy ingredients market, under the type segment, is divided into milk powder, milk protein , lactose & derivatives, and others. Under the type segment of the global dairy ingredients market, the milk powder category is estimated to attain a greater market share. Milk powder offers application for the manufacturing of a wide range of food and beverage products, which includes products like ice cream, confectionery, beverages , bakery, and infant formulas. The growth of the global food and beverage sector is among the key factors propelling the growth of the milk powder category in the segment.The livestock segment of the global dairy ingredients market is categorized into cows, buffaloes, and others. Under the livestock segment of the global dairy milk ingredient market, the cow milk category is estimated to grow significantly. Cow milk contains higher nutritional values and valuable minerals like potassium. Cow milk also helps in balancing the sodium level of the body, and maintains blood pressure.The application segment of the global dairy ingredients market is categorized into bakery & confectionery, dairy products, sports nutrition products, infant milk formula, and others. The bakery & confectionery category under the application segment of the global dairy ingredient market is estimated to grow at a greater rate. In the bakery and confectionery category, various types of dairy ingredients, like milk powders and derivatives offer a key role in the manufacturing of the products in the sector.The global dairy ingredients market, under the form segment, is divided into dry and liquid. The dry category of the form segment of the global dairy ingredient market is estimated to attain a greater market share during the forecasted timeline. The dry form of dairy ingredients offers convenience and easy packaging.The distribution channel segment of the global dairy ingredients market is categorized into online and offline. The online mode of distribution is estimated to witness major growth over the forecasted timeline. The increasing utilization of the internet and growing adoption of smartphones are among the key factors propelling the growth of the online category of the global dairy ingredient market.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global dairy ingredients market during the estimated timeline. The Asia Pacific region is among the biggest and fastest-growing producers of dairy products, especially in countries like China, India, and Vietnam among others. Similarly, the rising production of the food and beverage sector is also estimated to propel the growth of the dairy ingredient market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecasted timeline.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global dairy ingredients market that have been covered are FrieslandCampina, Arla Foods amba, Glanbia, Kerry Group, Groupe Lactalis, Amul, Saputo, Dairy Farmers of America, and Euroserum among others.The market analytics report segments the global dairy ingredients market as follows:• By Typeo Milk powdero Milk proteino Lactose & Derivativeso Others• By Livestocko Cowso Buffaloeso Others• By Applicationo Bakery & Confectioneryo Dairy Productso Sports Nutrition Productso Infant Milk Formulao Others• By Formo Dryo Liquid• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• FrieslandCampina• Arla Foods amba• Glanbia• Kerry Group• Groupe Lactalis• Amul• Saputo• Dairy Farmers of America• EuroserumReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Omega-3 Ingredients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/omega-3-ingredients-market • Animal Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/animal-protein-ingredients-market • Whey Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/whey-protein-ingredients-market • Natural Fine Ingredients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-natural-fine-ingredients-market • Almond Ingredients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/almond-ingredients-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

