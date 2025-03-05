Blood Lancets Market estimated to reach US$3.083 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.50%

The blood lancets market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% to reach a market size of US$3.083 billion in 2030 from US$2.050 billion in 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the blood lancets market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% and is expected to reach US$3.083 billion by 2030.A blood lancet is a medical equipment that is a small and sharp needle or blade used for capillary blood sampling by prinking the skin. They are typically used on a fingertip to collect small blood specimens for diverse tests such as allergy testing and monitoring blood glucose levels in diabetes patients. They are usually disposable instruments and are utilized with lancing devices to control the depth and pressure of puncturing the skin to reduce the pain. They are employed for various purposes in clinical settings as well as for self-monitoring applications.The blood lancets market is expected to rise owing to the increasing need for blood testing and the management of chronic diseases. Major factors affecting the rise include the growing population of diabetes, people's need to manage their health at home, increasing awareness of preventive health care, rising regulatory aspects, and development in technology, including the growth of various diagnostic procedures, the increased incidence of other chronic diseases, and the safety regulations. Monitoring blood glucose levels in diabetes patients requires frequent testing of blood, hence, blood lancets are an important tool. With the growing trend toward home health care and self-monitoring, lancets have become essential for patients managing their conditions from home. Lancets also are employed in a variety of diagnostic tests, including hemoglobin, cholesterol, and allergy tests.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/blood-lancets-market By type, the blood lancets market can be classified into personal blood lancets and safety blood lancets. Safety blood lancets are the major segment in the blood lancets market and have been manufactured to reduce accidental needlestick injuries and the risk of cross-contamination. These usually have retractable needles or special protective designs. The adoption of safety lancets has grown due to the increasing emphasis on safety in healthcare, along with its regulatory requirements. They are regarded highly for use at home as well as in professional settings such as hospitals and clinics, where a person might be testing themselves and wish to limit the risk of accidental needle sticks.The blood lancets market is segmented by application into glucose testing, hemoglobin testing, and other applications. The glucose-testing segment occupies the largest share of the blood lancets market as diabetes is highly prevalent and requires frequent monitoring. The rampant rise in diabetes across the globe and increasing use of home glucose monitoring devices are driving the demand for blood lancets. Increasing demand for glucose-testing devices further promotes the dominance of this segment.The blood lancets market is segmented by end-users into hospitals & clinics, blood banks, homecare, and others. The blood lancets market has the largest share in the hospitals and clinics segment, with a vast volume of patients and diverse testing requirements. Such centers are regularly performing routine blood glucose monitoring , hemoglobin tests, and other diagnostic procedures. A greater number of professional healthcare workers in these settings using lancets demonstrate the infrastructure and procedures needed for handling large amounts of medical testing.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the blood lancets market is growing significantly because more people are getting diabetes, with a growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare awareness, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and increasing disposable incomes. Diabetes management requires frequent blood glucose monitoring, and with a growing elderly population more susceptible to chronic diseases, demand for blood testing and lancets is going to soar. The increasing awareness of preventive healthcare in the region is making more people go for regular health checkups and blood tests.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the blood lancets market have been covered as Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Terumo Europe NV, Owen Mumford Ltd, SteriLance Medical (Suzhou) Inc, Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Medline Industries, Inc, and F.L. Medical SRL, among others.The market analytics report segments the blood lancets market as follows:• By Typeo Personal Blood lancetso Safety Blood lancets• By Applicationo Glucose Testingo Hemoglobin Testingo Other application• By End Usero Hospitals &Clinicso Blood Bankso Homecareo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Becton, Dickinson, and Company• B. Braun Melsungen AG• Terumo Europe NV• Owen Mumford Ltd• Messe Düsseldorf GmbH• SteriLance Medical (Suzhou) Inc• Medline Industries, Inc• F.L. 